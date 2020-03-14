Costa Rica’s Ministry of Health has issued an alert to fraudulent products in the market claiming to treat or prevent contagion of the covid-19.

The Dirección de Regulación de Productos de Interés Sanitario (Directorate of Regulation of Products of Sanitary Interest), says the use these products may cause delays in the proper diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

As part of the market product control activities carried out by the Ministry of

Health, it seized Zinc Coloidal, Plata Coloidal (Colloidal Silver), Cobre Coloidal, and Oro Coloidal products in the market without sanitary registration, so the Ministry cannot guarantee safety and efficacy; In addition, its label presents unapproved therapeutic indications (disease prevention, strengthening of the immune, bone, and circulatory systems, among others.)

In addition, Facebook pages claiming the Coloidal products offer a cure, treatment or prevention of the COVID-19 virus in the country. These products can come in many varieties, including dietary supplements and other foods, as well as products that are purported to be medications, medical devices, or vaccines.

FDA warning

According to a warning issued on March 9, 2020, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), they raise concerns that products that claim to cure, treat, or prevent serious diseases like COVID-19 may cause consumers to delay or discontinue appropriate medical treatment, which can cause serious and life-threatening harm.

The following link corresponds to said warning:

https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-update-fda-and-ftc-warn-seven-companies-selling-fraudulent-products-claim-treat-or