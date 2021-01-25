Alleged Colombian narco wanted by the United States was arrested in Escazú

QCOSTARICA – Agents from the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) stationed at the Interpol-San José National Central Office detained, this Friday, a 51-year-old Colombian man who was wanted by the United States for drug trafficking.

The man was identified as Piero Antonio Lubo Barros, who had been linked to a drug organization since 2007.

The OIJ presumes that Lubo Barros lived approximately three years in our country under a false identity.

Interpol agents managed to locate him this Friday in Escazú and detained inside a vehicle that was in a mall parking lot.

According to information from the Colombian Criminal Courts, Lubo Barros was identified in 2007 as the leader of an organization that trafficked drugs in that country.

The information from the Colombian court detailes how Barros was to have transported drugers from Barranquilla to Cartagena, to Colombian island of San Andres with Mexico as the final destination. In 2007, the cache of drugs was seized in the port of Cartagena, Barros got away.

