Alleged fisherman with half a ton of drugs in a boat throws himself into the sea to try to flee from the Police

QCOSTARICA – An alleged fisherman who was traveling with half a ton of marijuana in a boat, jumped into the sea to try to flee from the Police and thus avoid being arrested for drug trafficking.

However, despite the fact that the man, a 33-year-old Nicaraguan wtih the surnames Martínez Ramírez, swam to the coast of Puntarenas, the authorities managed to arrest him

As reported by the Ministry of Public Security, the events occurred between Sunday and Monday in Puntarenas, near the end of Paseo de los Turistas.

It all started when officials from the National Coast Guard Service (SNG) observed a suspicious boat, named “Nene”. When they tried to intercept it, Martínez, who was one of the two crew members, jumped into the sea to try to flee.

He swam to the coast, where he met two other men, named Sosa Quirós, 37 years old and Hernández Quesada, 44 years old, both with a criminal history.

The three tried to escape from the site in a car; however, their attempt was thwarted by the police, who managed to arrest them immediately in the vicinity of a local hotel.

In parallel to this situation, authorities captured the suspect who was left alone in the boat, who was identified with the surnames Chévez Quesada, 33 years old.

In the inspection of the boat, the Police found a total of 513 packages of marijuana, with a total weight of 510 kilograms.

In addition to the drug shipment, the officers confiscated ¢162,000 colones and US$250 in cash. The boat was seized.