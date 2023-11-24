Friday 24 November 2023
Alleged leader of liquid cocaine said that his main business is the sale of eggs

The criminal gang sent liquid cocaine from Costa Rica to Europe and Isreal

NationalNews
Rico
By Rico
QCOSTARICA — A Colombian alleged leader of the criminal organization that sent liquid cocaine to Europe and Israel in the so-called “Corona” case, told authorities that his business is the production of eggs, 20,000 a day on a poultry farm located in Turrialba.

The foreigner, identified as Gabriel Lozano, lived in a big house in Curridabat, had a collection of fine watche and  luxury cars and owned various properties valued at around ¢730 million (US$1.35 million dollars).

The foreigner was detained in a riad by judicial agents this week. Eleven more people alegedly belonging to the group were are also detained during the police operation.

In the interview with authorities, he said that his business a poultry farm and that his monthly salary was between ¢4 and ¢6 million colones.

According to the judicial file on the “Corona” case, during the investigation, the alleged drug leader said the following:

“I refrain from declaring without prejudice to possibly doing so later on an abbreviated or alternative measure.”

The majority of those accused in this case are still waiting for the Criminal Court to resolve the precautionary measures requested by the Prosecutor’s Office.

In Costa Rica, it was learned that on July 13 and August 22, international police seized shipments of cocaine that were detected in Germany and the Netherlands, and that had left the Limón port, amid the government’s uproar over the implementation of scanners in the Moín terminal.

Costa Rican authorities have not revealed who owned the cargo or if Loizano and his group was involved.

 

