Saturday, 3 October 2020
Allison Bonilla case: Vertebra and two ribs found in a clandestine dump

Rico
By Rico
33
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – A new incursion made by judicial agents and other authorities in the San Jerónimo de Cachí, in Paraíso, Cartago, clandestine dump allowed the find of a vertebra and two ribs.

Allison (left) with her mother Yendry Vásquez Cordero

The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) confirmed the finding Thursday afternoon and stated that the skeletal remains will be analyzed to determine if they belong to Allison Pamela Bonilla Vásquez, who had been missing since March 4.

In addition, a piece of clothing was found at the site.

After these new data, Rodrigo Araya Solano, a lawyer for the Bonilla family, said that the garments “no doubt” belong to the young woman.

“His mother (Yendry Vásquez Cordero) recognized them and there is no doubt that they are hers. Regarding the skeletal remains, we have to wait for them to be analyzed, but since they are located near garments the probability is very high, we can assure that it is Allison (Bonilla), but we are waiting for this to be confirmed,” said Araya.

The only suspect in the case, a man with the surnames Sánchez Ureña, in his first statement he said he had thrown the body in that dump. However, 25 days later, on September 28, he recanted and said he was innocent.

Complex analysis

The evidence collected is subjected to a detailed analysis process.

Dr. Eugenia Fernández, head of the Biochemistry Section of the Forensic Sciences Complex of the Judiciary, assured that in Costa Rica the DNA analysis time in a bone remains takes between 60 and 75 days, taking into account that it is a complicated sample.

