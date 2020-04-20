Amazon In Costa Rica Has 2,000 Jobs To Fill

Amazon announced this morning it needs to fill 2,000 new jobs in Costa Rica, such as customer service agents, analysts, accounting and finance, software developers, content strategists, and fraud prevention professionals.

According to a statement from the company, released this morning, Monday, April 20, those interested can apply at amazon.jobs.

According to that Amazon report, the goal is to strengthen the world-class service that Amazon provides to its customers in Europe, North America, and South America in languages ​​such as English, Spanish, German, Portuguese, French and Italian.

These are permanent and temporary jobs, as well as opportunities to work from home, with a variety of hours and locations.

“Since we opened our first customer service center in 2008, we have hired more than 9,000 employees,” said Alejandro Filloy, director of customer service for Latin America in the statement.

“Our team – he continued – is getting bigger and stands out for the exceptional talent we have found in Costa Rica. The new partners will allow us to enhance our ability to continue helping clients around the world.”