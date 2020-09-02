Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Central AmericaPanama

America Crece, a new form of US dominance in Latin America

The United States Trojan horse grows in Panama

(Prensa Latina) America Crece is the new US mask to dominate the economy in Latin America and is hidden in memorandums of understanding (MOU) such as the one recently signed with Panama.

Bayano Digital addressed the issue on Monday. This site included Panama in the warning made by former Bolivian diplomat Maria Luisa Ramos.

Ramos called the initiative of the Donald Trump administration a Trojan Horse, which also allows that country, through the MOU, to evade mandatory parliamentary controls in the involved nations.

During the recent visit of a US delegation to Panama City, a memorandum was signed ‘to expand our current exchange agreement on energy issues and seek to channel private investment in infrastructure works,’ an official note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

America Crece is the Trump-style version of the Alliance for Progress by then President John F. Kennedy (1961-1963) proposed at the beginning of his term as a form of submission to the continent, after the triumph of the Cuban Revolution a few miles from US territory.

Jorge Almengor, Vice Minister of Finance of Panama, participated in the America Crece launch event at the White House in December 2019, supposedly focused on catalyzing the private sector investment in regional infrastructures, to support the economic development that leads to employment creation, according to its creators.

