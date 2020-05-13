American Airlines is accepting reservations Miami to Cuba starting June 4

American Airlines has started selling, through its website, trips to Havana, Cuba, starting June 6, 2020.

On its website, the airline offers 4 flights daily between Miami (MIA) and La Habana (HAV), with prices starting at US$207, round trip.

However, flights are not guaranteed because the last word is with the Cuban aviation authorities, which currently maintains closed the Havana airport (from early April) until further notice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

- paying the bills -

In the event that they do not reopen, American Airlines has announced that passengers can change their tickets, without penalty, if purchased prior to May 31, 2020.

For more info visit the American Airlines website:c.

- paying the bills -