Wednesday, 13 May 2020
Travel

American Airlines is accepting reservations Miami to Cuba starting June 4

The flights are not fully assured because in early April the Cuban government closed the airports to all flights due to the coronavirus. Permission is essential to fly to Cuba.

By Rico
37
Modified date:

American Airlines has started selling, through its website, trips to Havana, Cuba, starting June 6, 2020.

On its website, the airline offers 4 flights daily between Miami (MIA) and La Habana (HAV), with prices starting at US$207, round trip.

However, flights are not guaranteed because the last word is with the Cuban aviation authorities, which currently maintains closed the Havana airport (from early April) until further notice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the event that they do not reopen, American Airlines has announced that passengers can change their tickets, without penalty, if purchased prior to May 31, 2020.

For more info visit the American Airlines website:c.

