Monday, 11 May 2020
NationalAtenasNews

American pensioner and his Tica partner the couple killed in Atenas fire

Firefighters discovered the charred bodies during a routine call to put out a brush fire in Atenas

By Rico
21
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) A retired American lawyer and his Costa Rican sentimental partner are the two who were murdered on Sunday, May 3, and dumped in a charral (brush) that was set on fire in Atenas, Alajuela.

This is the entrance to Vista Atenas residential in Sabana Larga de Atenas, where the murdered couple lived. Photo courtesy of Diario 5 Atenas.

The information was released on Sunday by the Organimso de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ).

On Saturday, the OIJ raided the victims’ house, which is located in the Vista Atenas residential in Sabana Larga. There, they detained four people – three men and a woman – who reportedly had taken over the house. The woman was the victims’ domestic servant (maid).

- paying the bills -

The OIJ raided the house were the victims lived. Photo courtesy of Diario 5 Atenas.

Authorities did not disclose the identities of those involved as their investigation continues.

Diario 5 Atenas identified the American as “James” and his sentimental partner as Bianca Mena Sibaja. Photo courtesy of Diario 5 Atenas.

The American is a native of Nevada County, California. According to his Facebook profile, he had a romantic relationship with a 30-year-old Costa Rican from Escazú, since April 2019.

The OIJ reported that they are awaiting autopsy results to determine the exact identity of the deceased. The man is said to be between 55 and 60 years old, had a pacemaker, a knew replacement and surgery on his left shoulder.

- paying the bills -

The American and his sentimental partner had been reported missing since the end of April.

The presumption is that the couple was killed in another place and they were taken to the charral where they were set on fire to destroy any evidence and delay their identity.

The vehicle presumed to have been used to move the bodies from the murder scene to the charral. Photo courtesy of Diario 5 Atenas

“According to the preliminary data we have from the autopsy, we are talking about a homicide and the possibility that they have been executed in a different place from the one we found them,” Walter Espinoza, director of the OIJ, said on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of Diario 5 Atenas

The couple’s murder was discovered on Sunday, May 3, at night when firefighters were called to a fire in a charral in Calle Arredondo.

- paying the bills --

Héctor Chaves, director of the Bomberos said, at that time, that a unit was dispatched at 8:45 pm to the site to put out a brush fire, not an uncommon call during the dry season, and while putting out the fire, firefighters discovered the body of a “practically charred” man.

Police took control of the scene after the charred bodies were discovered. Photo courtesy of Diario 5 Atenas

Then at 8:59 pm, they found the other corpse.

Freddy Rodríguez Aguilar, Atenas fire chief, added that the bodies were three meters apart.

This was the exact place where yesterday they burned a couple.

The closest houses to the charral are about 200 meters from the mango farm. To reach the charral, there is a trail, explained the area fire chief.

 

Previous articleDespite filing chapter 11 in the U.S., Avianca tells its customers “it’s business as usual”
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

For the first time in Latin America a dog is the victim of abuse at trial

Alajuela RedaQted -
Champéon (Champion), a young dog of two years and two months,...
Read more

Agreement to expand the Ruta 27 would be ready next year

News Rico -
2019 will be the year full of "road work" according to...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Minister of Health not ruling out re-opening of beaches, but…

Rico -
The beaches in our country are still closed. At least until May 15, when the current measures expire. On May 11, the government has...
Read more
Honduras

Honduras: Cases of COVID-19 and dengue are reported in the same patients

Rico -
The head of the Metropolitan Sanitary Region of the Central District, Harry Bock, reported this Thursday that in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, there...
Latin America

Gender-Based Quarantines in Latin America Hinders Trans Rights

Q24N -
(Reuters) Alis Nicolette Rodriguez is bracing him(her)self, nervously looking over their shopping list and preparing in case someone tries to bar their way at...
Venezuela

Venezuela says it foiled ‘mercenary terrorist’ invasion

Q24N -
Venezuela announced that an armed group launched an invasion before dawn on Sunday by boat, attacking through the port city of La Guaira. Interior Minister...
Health

103-year-old mother and 83-year-old daughter receive flu shot at home

Rico -
Luz Ania Carrillo Vargas, 83 and her mother, doña Licitania Vargas Arce, 103, were among the elderly to get a visit at their home...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 6 new cases and 761 total infections

Rico -
The report on Wednesday on the coronavirus in Costa Rica, the Minister of Health said there were 6 new cases, bringing the total infected...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA