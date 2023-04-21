Friday 21 April 2023
type here...
Search

American with history of sexual abuse arrested in Costa Rica

Man was found to be irregular (illegal) in the country and had a history of sexual abuse in the United States

NationalRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Photo courtesy of the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería Costa Rica (Immigration)
Paying the bills

Latest

American with history of sexual abuse arrested in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The immigration police detained in the area...
Read more

Security Minister asks police officials to “do their part”

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Security, Jorge Torres, sent...
Read more

What can we expect to happen with the dollar exchange rate?

RICO's Q - Many I've talked to in the...
Read more

Government of Rodrigo Chaves proposes to stop drug violence

QCOSTARICA - Putting an end to the pandering in...
Read more

Butter shortage in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Many consumers are scratching their heads at...
Read more

Airfares and vacation packages abroad dropped in prices in Q1

QCOSTARICA  - Airfares and vacation packages abroad are among...
Read more

Costa Rica lived the most violent night in its history: 9 murders in 12 hours

QCOSTARICA - osta Rica experienced the most violent night...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢532.45 Buy

¢537.84 Sell

21 April 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The immigration police detained in the area of the Juan Santamaria International (San Jose) Airport a U.S. citizen for being in the country irregularly since 2021 and discovered that the individual had a history of sexual abuse in his home country.

Photo courtesy of the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería Costa Rica (Immigration)

The man was publicly identified only by his last name, Black.

The detention on Monday, April 17, was a result of a control operation in the area around the airport following information received by the immigration police.

- Advertisement -

Once in custody, immigration officials were able to confirm his irregular (illegal) status in the country and discovered his history of sexual abuse.

Photo courtesy of the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería Costa Rica (Immigration)

Black is currently being held in the Centro de Aprehensión Región Central (immigration holding center) to begin the process of his deportation.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleSecurity Minister asks police officials to “do their part”
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Asylum Seekers are Hitting New Walls in Latin America

Q REPORTS (The Progressive Magazine) Asylum seekers in Costa Rica are...
Read more

Refugees must apply within a month of arrival, warns Immigtation

QCOSTARICA - People seeking refuge in Costa Rica must do so...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Costa Rica lived the most violent night in its history: 9 murders in 12 hours

QCOSTARICA - osta Rica experienced the most violent night...
Dollar Exchange

What can we expect to happen with the dollar exchange rate?

RICO's Q - Many I've talked to in the...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: