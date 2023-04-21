American with history of sexual abuse arrested in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – The immigration police detained in the area of the Juan Santamaria International (San Jose) Airport a U.S. citizen for being in the country irregularly since 2021 and discovered that the individual had a history of sexual abuse in his home country.

The man was publicly identified only by his last name, Black.

The detention on Monday, April 17, was a result of a control operation in the area around the airport following information received by the immigration police.

Once in custody, immigration officials were able to confirm his irregular (illegal) status in the country and discovered his history of sexual abuse.

Black is currently being held in the Centro de Aprehensión Región Central (immigration holding center) to begin the process of his deportation.

