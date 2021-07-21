Wednesday 21 July 2021
Americans Will Soon Be Able To Travel To Costa Rica Without Covid Insurance

Their 2nd most popular travel destination, Canada, is also opening up, Mexico is already open for travel

NewsTravel
By Rico
Costa Rica will not require covid travel insurance for those vaccinated starting August 1, 2021
Latest

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 21: plates 5 & 6 CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - Today, Wednesday, July 21, plates ending in...
Read more

Americans Will Soon Be Able To Travel To Costa Rica Without Covid Insurance

QCOSTARICA - Americans who have been vaccinated for at...
Read more

Liberia airport reached tourist arrivals in June close to the pre-pandemic

QCOSTARICA - The numbers are bouncing back in terms...
Read more

Number of Covid patients in ICU falls below critical threshold

QCOSTARICA - Since April 28, Costa Rica's medical services...
Read more

With 44 votes in favor, legislators approve IMF loan

QCOSTARICA - Legislators approved in a second debate, on...
Read more
QCOSTARICA – Americans who have been vaccinated for at least 14 days will in 10 days be able to travel to Costa Rica, one of their most favorite destination, without covid travel insurance.

Costa Rica will not require covid travel insurance for those vaccinated starting August 1, 2021

And while Mexico, the most popular, is already open for travel, another American favorite, Canada, will be opening on August 9.

Both Canada and the U.S. closed their mutual borders in March 2020, now Canada is opening its borders back up — to Americans first, as a preliminary step before opening up the country to all travelers who are vaccinated on Sept. 7.

Starting August 1, at one year after the reopening of the air borders, while all travelers will still have to fill out the “Pase de Salud” (Health Pass) up to 72 hours prior to arrival, those who are vaccinated and minors no longer will be required to purchase the oftentimes expensive covid travel insurance to cover medical care and lodging in the event of requiring hospitalization and extend their stay due to a covid infection.

They also do not need to take a test prior to or on arriving, though the United States still requires its citizens, vaccinated or not, to take a PCR or Antigen test before departing from Costa Rica.

Travelers will still be required to have proof of their vaccination, either a digital or paper copy, in the case of Americans, the “COVID-19 vaccination record card” will be accepted.

 

