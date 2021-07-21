Americans Will Soon Be Able To Travel To Costa Rica Without Covid Insurance

QCOSTARICA – Americans who have been vaccinated for at least 14 days will in 10 days be able to travel to Costa Rica, one of their most favorite destination, without covid travel insurance.

And while Mexico, the most popular, is already open for travel, another American favorite, Canada, will be opening on August 9.

- Advertisement -

Both Canada and the U.S. closed their mutual borders in March 2020, now Canada is opening its borders back up — to Americans first, as a preliminary step before opening up the country to all travelers who are vaccinated on Sept. 7.

Starting August 1, at one year after the reopening of the air borders, while all travelers will still have to fill out the “Pase de Salud” (Health Pass) up to 72 hours prior to arrival, those who are vaccinated and minors no longer will be required to purchase the oftentimes expensive covid travel insurance to cover medical care and lodging in the event of requiring hospitalization and extend their stay due to a covid infection.

They also do not need to take a test prior to or on arriving, though the United States still requires its citizens, vaccinated or not, to take a PCR or Antigen test before departing from Costa Rica.

Travelers will still be required to have proof of their vaccination, either a digital or paper copy, in the case of Americans, the “COVID-19 vaccination record card” will be accepted.