Analysts agree that the formation of a new Legislative Assembly will allow greater agreements to be reached

QCOSTARICA – The 2022-2026 Legislative Assembly will be made up of a total of six political parties. What benefits can it bring or what would it imply? The experts explain.

Political scientist, Daniel Calvo, explained that, in case of remaining little divided, without independent legislators, reaching agreements could become easier and the formation of legislative commissions less complex.

The coordinator of the National Policy Observatory (OPNA), Rotsay Rosales, said that it could be possible for agreements and decisions to be made more quickly.

Political scientist, Alejandro Molina, points out that power will be more distributed among the different political factions, so all the councils must be taken into account during the negotiation processes.

The expert in political communication, Gustavo Araya, considers that it could be less difficult to reach agreements and a relatively more defined agenda.

The current composition of the Legislative Assembly is made up of seven political groups and 12 independent legislators.

On February 6, Costa Rica elected the 57 legislators (diputados in Spanish) of the unicameral legislative branch of the Costa Rican government

Legislators are elected by direct, universal, popular vote on a closed party list proportional representation basis, by province, for four-year terms. A 1949 constitutional amendment prevents legislators from serving for two successive terms.

The election of the president will be on April 3, a race between the two candidates, Jose, Maria Figueres and Rodrigo Chaves, who obtained the most votes, but neither the 40% minimum, in the February 6 elections that had a historic number of candidates: 25.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

