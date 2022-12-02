Are CBD Gummies Better to Take Than CBD Oil?

These days, two types of CBD products have become more popular than any others: CBD gummies and CBD tinctures (also known as CBD oil). What, exactly, are CBD gummies and tinctures, and why have they rushed to the head of the pack when it comes to consumer appeal? In this guide, learn how CBD gummies and CBD tinctures compare to determine which type of CBD product you’d prefer.

What Is CBD?

Before we get into the differences between CBD gummies and CBD oil, it’s important to answer a more fundamental question: What is CBD? Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid naturally found in hemp and cannabis. Due to the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD is considered to be industrial hemp and is widely sold online.

Instead of getting you high, CBD provides a mildly relaxing feeling that many users indicate helps with sleep, pain, anxiety, and a variety of other conditions. There are many different types of CBD products, the most popular being CBD gummies, CBD oil, CBD capsules, and CBD topicals.

What Are CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies are chewy, sweet edibles that contain high concentrations of CBD. Usually containing 10-50mg CBD, these chewable CBD products can include a wide variety of different ingredients.

Even more so than is the case with other types of CBD products, the ingredients present in CBD gummies can massively impact their effects. Check out Observer’s CBD gummies review for a list of the best CBD gummy products to try in 2022 and beyond.

What Is CBD Oil?

CBD oil is the original type of CBD product, and taking CBD in tincture form remains the preferred ingestion method of many CBD users. It’s arguably easier to alter your dose with CBD tinctures than it is with any other type of CBD product, but many users take issue with the taste and texture of hemp extract.

CBD Gummies vs. CBD Oil

So, how do CBD gummies and CBD oil compare side-by-side? Let’s break things down in terms of convenience, potency, taste, and effects:

Convenience

There’s no contest that CBD gummies are more convenient than CBD oil. Opening a bottle of CBD oil, making sure it doesn’t spill, and extracting an ideal dose with an eye dropper before reclosing the bottle safely is a lot more complicated than simply popping a CBD gummy in your mouth.

Potency

CBD tinctures probably have CBD gummies beat in terms of potency, but it’s ultimately a toss-up. Some would say that it’s more convenient to take higher doses of CBD with CBD tinctures versus chewing up tons of CBD gummies. The counter argument, though, is that simply buying higher-dose CBD gummies achieves the same effect.

Taste

Here’s another category in which CBD gummies are the undisputed victors: CBD gummies are inherently designed to be tasty while flavor is an afterthought when designing CBD tincture products. Since the flavor of hemp extract is quite bitter and unpalatable, the fact that CBD gummies cover it up is a major draw of this product type.

Effects

There isn’t much of a difference between the effects of CBD gummies and CBD tinctures. Both CBD products are taken orally, after all, and CBD effectiveness has more to do with the dose you take than the product type you use. With that said, CBD tinctures are easier to hold under your tongue before swallowing, which might increase effectiveness through the power of sublingual administration.

Summary: Are CBD Gummies Better?

There’s an overall perception that CBD gummies are the best type of CBD product around, but is it actually true? Are CBD gummies objectively better than other types of CBD products in every important way, or might other product types offer unique benefits that CBD gummies do not?

If CBD gummies do have a legitimate rival, it would certainly be CBD tinctures. In its natural oil format, CBD certainly does have a certain appeal, and purists will appreciate the total lack of unnecessary ingredients.

Still, the average CBD user will usually end up preferring the convenience and tastiness of CBD gummies. Compared to CBD oil, CBD gummies are just so much easier and more pleasant to use while still offering the same range of benefits.

If you still aren’t sure which is better, there’s a simple solution: Give CBD gummies and CBD oil a try for yourself, and assess the results.

