Wednesday 11 August 2021
type here...
Search

Aresep announces a new increase in fuel prices

The increase, this time, will come from the Ministry of Finance, which updated the single tax on fuels

EconomyFuel PricesRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Aresep announces a new increase in fuel prices

QCOSTARICA - Don't freak out, expecting any less would...
Read more

Nicaraguan opposition leader fled to Costa Rica to avoid arrest

QCOSTARICA - The president of the Ciudadanos por la...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 11: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Wednesday, August 11, vehicles with...
Read more

Costa Rica detects first cases of lambda variant

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Costarricense de Investigación y Enseñanza...
Read more

China’s Ruta 32 roadbuilder gets free pass: a two year extension and US$100M

QCOSTARICA - The construction company China Harbor Engineering Company...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Don’t freak out, expecting any less would be living an illusion, to think gasoline prices would not be maintaining its increasing trend.

This time, however, the increase is not coming from the Recope, the Costa Rica refinery that does not refine anything, that won’t be until Friday, but rather from the Ministry of Finance (Ministerio de Hacienda), which updated the single tax on fuels upwards.

The Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (Aresep) made the announcement on Tuesday, the tax increase would add ¢2 colones for a liter of super and regular gasoline and ¢1 colon for diesel, to the already high prices.

- Advertisement -

The “impuesto único de los combustibles” (single fuel tax) is adjusted every three months, as dictated by law.

With the change, which will take effect as soon as it is published in the official gazette, most likely before the weekend, in time for Mother’s Day (on Sunday, Augustt 15), a liter of Super will go from ¢749 to ¢751, regular from ¢725 to ¢727 and diesel from ¢597 to ¢598.

The fuel tax currently represents 35.2% of the price of a liter of super gasoline (¢264; 34.7% of regular (¢252) and 24.9% of diesel (¢149).

The announcement comes amid pressure from legislators for a reform that achieves, precisely, to lower this tax to counteract the constant increase in the price of fuels in 2021.

Fuel prices in Costa Rica are fixed by a formula where the Recope files, every second Friday of a new month, a change with the Aresep, that then goes into action with a public hearing resulting in the most likely hood of approving whatever the Recope proposed, which has been eight consecutive increases.

Based on the preceding, we can expect a new hike request in two days, which most likely will take effect at the end of the month.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleNicaraguan opposition leader fled to Costa Rica to avoid arrest
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Nueva York Poetry Press publishes poems by Tica artist

QCOSTARICA - The young Costa Rican Alelí Prada premiered her first...
Read more

Nicaraguara recalls its ambassador in Costa Rica “for consultation”

QCOSTARICA - Nicaragua has recalled its ambassador to Costa Rica for...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.