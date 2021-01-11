At 140 meters tall: the new giant of Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Just to the north side of the National Stadium, in La Sabana, in San Jose’s west side, a new 140-meter-tall building has become the tallest in Costa Rica.

It is the Leumi Business Center, which exceeds Tower 2 Paseo Colón by 39 meters.

Tower 2, at 101 meters tall, held the title of being the tallest in the country since 2015. Until now, with the construction of the Leumi Business Center.

The new building, whose work began in February 2019 and will be inaugurated in April of this year, is a complex of 38 floors and four underground levels of mixed use. It will be dedicated to businesses, offices, a hotel and six one-story apartments, each, valued at more than US$1 million dollars.

The four underground levels will constitute parking areas, as well floors from level two to level eight.

The first floor, ground level, will be dedicated to retail shops.

The offices will be from the ninth to the 16th floor, while the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel will be located from the 17th to the 31st floor.

Finally, floors from level 32 to 38 will be allocated to the six apartments of 650 square meters ( 7,000 square feet) in area, of which five are already sold.

A restaurant, part of the hotel, is on the 18th floor. The terrace overlooks the National Stadium.

The project is being developed by the Grupo Leumi.

According to data provided by the Municipality of San José, the value of the Leumi Business Center is about ¢11 billion colones (US$18.3 million at today’s exchange rate).

Ignacio Esquivel, commercial director of Grupo Leumi, affirmed the project consists of more than 40,000 square meters and has sustainable technology for the conservation of the environment.

It has charging stations for electric vehicles, glass with Double-insulated Low-E technology, bicycle parking, water recycling, among other features, according to Esquivel, adding that the development responds to the demand and the rise of vertical constructions in recent years, thereby raising national standards for this type of works.

Tall buildings rise up in Costa Rica

Leumi Business Center is part of the large vertical constructions that have emerged in recent years in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM).

Although the buildings in Costa Rica do not reach the heights of buildings globally, in recent years the number of vertical works in the GAM has increased, with increasing heights.

The first of the tall buildings to shape San Jose’s skyline were by state institutions: Banco Nacional, CCSS annex, INS, ICE and the CCSS.

The Banco Nacional was the tallest, at 80 meters high, for 30 years, between 1982 and 2012.

Before that, the CCSS annex building (completed in 1978) held the distinction of being the tallest in all the land.

In 1974, the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) building in Barrio Amon, next to the Chancellery held the title, taking it from the Instituto Costarricense Electricidad (ICE) building in La Sabana (several hundred meters west of the Leumi building) built in 1972, and before that, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS or Caja) building built in 1967.

In 2012, exactly 45 years after the 50-meter-high construction of the Caja’s headquarters, Tower 1 Paseo Colón, at 97 meters tall became the highest, surpassed by its twin, Tower 2, two years later.

This is demonstrated by data from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), an international organization that recognizes the best urban innovations and tall buildings worldwide.