Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Central AmericaNicaragua

At least twelve dead in the landslide in Nicaragua; more than 15 others missing

by Q24N
TODAY NICARAGUA – At least twelve people died in a landslide in the Macizo Peñas Blancas, in the municipality of El Tuma-La Dalia, in northern Nicaragua.

The area of the landslide in the Macizo Peñas Blancas. From the 19 digital

On Wednesday afternoon, 12 deaths have been confirmed, while another 19 people have been rescued alive.

At least 15 others have been reported missing.

The tragedy occurred in the Los Roques sector, in the San Martín de Peñas Blancas community, in the Matagalpa department (province).

Members of the Nicaraguan Army, Police, Fire Department, Minsa, Comupred and Codepred participated in the rescue efforts.

Authorities indicated this Wednesday that a brigade made up of 100 people are involved in the search and rescue in an area that is difficult to access due to the ravages of Iota.

The Army is using dogs to search for any survivors.

The government assures that the families in “previous years received a proposal to relocate a place because they were in a risk zone, but they did not accept, they were also advised to evacuate before the arrival of the hurricane, but they decided to stay.”

The Bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, lamented the tragedy and assured that priests are moving to the area to make themselves available.

“Deep sorrow for what has happened to us in the Macizo Peñas Blancas, between La Dalia and Rancho Grande. At this moment our priests are mobilizing to that area and we are making ourselves available to all who are affected. I will keep you informed,” tweeted the Monsignor.

Source: Today Nicaragua

 

