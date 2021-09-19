Sunday 19 September 2021
type here...
Search

Athleta women’s brand opened its first store outside North America in Costa Rica

BusinessConsumptionHQ
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Athleta women’s brand opened its first store outside North America in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Gap Inc.'s Athleta brand announced the opening...
Read more

Carlos Alvarado: Vaccine retention ‘delays global solution and increases risk of new virus variables’

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado showed his...
Read more

Top 8 Ways To Make Money in 2021

There are many legal ways to make money in...
Read more

Otto Guevara compares Daniel Salas with a dictator for sanitary measures

QCOSTARICA - The vehicle restriction of odds and evens...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 19: “EVEN” ending plates CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, September 19, vehicles with EVEN...
Read more

What are we celebrating?

QCOSTARICA - From the gallows humor department is the...
Read more

Sala IV rejects covid patient’s claim for Caja to pay the cost of a private hospital

QCOSTARICA - A claim made by a family against...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Gap Inc.’s Athleta brand announced the opening in Costa Rica of its first franchise store outside North America.

Until today this brand only operated in the United States and Canada. The first store in our country will be located on Avenida Escazú. The investment made to open this point was not disclosed.

The store opened Saturday thanks to the investment of AR Holdings, a national company with a presence in the region with countless brands of clothing, home and food.

- Advertisement -

“We are excited to expand our community of safe and empowered women in Costa Rica. And they will be providing apparel that our Athleta store customers in North America love,” said Alyson Bloomer, VP of Product and Franchise Operations, Strategic Alliances and Licensing for Gap Inc.

The store will offer lifestyle and performance garments, as well as products for daily activities, including studio exercises, functional training, adventure tourism and day-to-day clothing.

“We are very happy to be part of Athleta’s expansion and honored that the brand has chosen Costa Rica to launch, together with AR Holdings, its first physical store operated as a franchise outside the United States,” said Antonio Burgos. , Director of AR Holdings.

Gap and AR Holdings

Gap Inc. is an American firm that has well-known brands such as Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Gap itself.

As for AR Holdings, this company has more than 1,500 employees in the region. It also represents more than 18 brands under the franchise and brand licensing model in the fashion, home and restaurant industries.

Some clothing brands in its portfolio are Mango, Springfield, Adolfo Domínguez, Max Mara and Pedro del Hierro, among others.

- Advertisement -

It also operates the Olive Garden, Outback, Johnny Rockets and, most recently, The Capital Grille restaurants.

Expansion in the Isthmus

The company announced its expansion in Central America last month.

In Panama, AR Retail will open the Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic stores before the end of 2021.

In Guatemala, it will open its Old Navy store in September. And before the end of the year it will do so with another Old Navy store and a Banana Republic.

- Advertisement -

Finally, AR Retail will open an Old Navy store in El Salvador as part of the last phase of expansion this year.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCarlos Alvarado: Vaccine retention ‘delays global solution and increases risk of new virus variables’
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Christmas in August? Some stores are already selling seasonal items

QCOSTARICA - Christmas comes early to stores, typically around August when...
Read more

Printed voucher for purchases under ¢30,000 was eliminated from January 1

QCOSTARICA - Did you notice that lately your local pulperia, supermarket,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.