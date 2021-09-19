Athleta women’s brand opened its first store outside North America in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Gap Inc.’s Athleta brand announced the opening in Costa Rica of its first franchise store outside North America.

Until today this brand only operated in the United States and Canada. The first store in our country will be located on Avenida Escazú. The investment made to open this point was not disclosed.

The store opened Saturday thanks to the investment of AR Holdings, a national company with a presence in the region with countless brands of clothing, home and food.

“We are excited to expand our community of safe and empowered women in Costa Rica. And they will be providing apparel that our Athleta store customers in North America love,” said Alyson Bloomer, VP of Product and Franchise Operations, Strategic Alliances and Licensing for Gap Inc.

The store will offer lifestyle and performance garments, as well as products for daily activities, including studio exercises, functional training, adventure tourism and day-to-day clothing.

“We are very happy to be part of Athleta’s expansion and honored that the brand has chosen Costa Rica to launch, together with AR Holdings, its first physical store operated as a franchise outside the United States,” said Antonio Burgos. , Director of AR Holdings.

Gap and AR Holdings

Gap Inc. is an American firm that has well-known brands such as Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Gap itself.

As for AR Holdings, this company has more than 1,500 employees in the region. It also represents more than 18 brands under the franchise and brand licensing model in the fashion, home and restaurant industries.

Some clothing brands in its portfolio are Mango, Springfield, Adolfo Domínguez, Max Mara and Pedro del Hierro, among others.

It also operates the Olive Garden, Outback, Johnny Rockets and, most recently, The Capital Grille restaurants.

Expansion in the Isthmus

The company announced its expansion in Central America last month.

In Panama, AR Retail will open the Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic stores before the end of 2021.

In Guatemala, it will open its Old Navy store in September. And before the end of the year it will do so with another Old Navy store and a Banana Republic.

Finally, AR Retail will open an Old Navy store in El Salvador as part of the last phase of expansion this year.

