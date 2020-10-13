Tuesday, 13 October 2020
HQNational

Attempted bank robbery in Sarapiquí leaves security guard dead

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
12
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – An attempted robbery of the Banco Nacional de Río Frío in Sarapiquí, left two people injured during a shootout. One of the injured was a security guard, who later died in the Guápiles hospital.

Wounded security guard rushed being rushed to hospital, where he later died from his gunshot wounds

The deceased security guard was identified as Randall Jesús Rojas Soto, 25 years old. He was impacted by 5 bullets, 4 of them in the abdomen that caused his death.

The Ministry of Public Security reported that 3 men on motorcycles arrived at the bank and there was an exchange of bullets. The robbery was thwarted by the response of the security personnel.

- paying the bills -

On a preliminary basis, it is reported that a security guard has serious injuries and one of the assailants was also injured at the scene.

The rest of the suspects fled on motorcycles.

By late Monday, the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) confirmed that they have 7 detainees.

Among the suspects is a 17-year-old, the others were identified as Velásquez (20), Serrano (26), González (21) and Villalobos Ocampo (29), who was captured in the sector of Guápiles.

- paying the bills -

Likewise, the OIJ reported that bank security detained two men with surnames Rodríguez Céspedes (27), as well as Gómez Céspedes (27) at the scene of the events. In total, the authorities apprehended 7 people for these events.

 

Previous articleBCCR injected almost US$54 million in two weeks to avoid a further escalation of the dollar price
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Is State Banking Inefficient?

Money Rico -
It's not uncommon to hear phrases such as: “State banking is...
Read more

It’s Been 80 Years Since Costa Rica Had An Indigenous Person On Its Banknotes

News Rico -
It's been 80 years since Costa Rica had an indigenous person...
Read more

MOST READ

Expat Focus

From Boomers to Zoomers

Galya Gerstman -
QCOSTARICA - We are now in the Zoom era. For some of us “of a certain age,” as the French say, these Zoom meetings...
Read more
Rico's Digest

President Alvarado has the last say if 2021 Marchamo will be cut in half

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - TICO BULL: While legislators have the power to approve the proposal to cut the property tax of the 2021 Marchamo in half,...
#Protests2020

Police charge protester for attempted homicide against Alajuela police chief

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A man identified with the surnames Quirós Salas was denounced by the Fuerza Publica (National Police) for attempted homicide after the apparent...
#Protests2020

Only four points with blockades on Sunday; March this Monday in San Jose

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As begin today, Monday, October 12, day 13 of the national protest, roadblocks continue but not at the scale of the past...
Lighter Side

No words

Q Costa Rica -
The caricature sums it up: you have President Alvarado on one side, Jose Miguel Corrales, leader of the protest movement on the other side,...
Health

Costa Rica’s contagion rate with a slight upward regression

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of COVID-19 in Costa Rica rose again, after several weeks of registering a downward trend and settling, just seven...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.