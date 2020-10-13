Attempted bank robbery in Sarapiquí leaves security guard dead

QCOSTARICA – An attempted robbery of the Banco Nacional de Río Frío in Sarapiquí, left two people injured during a shootout. One of the injured was a security guard, who later died in the Guápiles hospital.

The deceased security guard was identified as Randall Jesús Rojas Soto, 25 years old. He was impacted by 5 bullets, 4 of them in the abdomen that caused his death.

The Ministry of Public Security reported that 3 men on motorcycles arrived at the bank and there was an exchange of bullets. The robbery was thwarted by the response of the security personnel.

On a preliminary basis, it is reported that a security guard has serious injuries and one of the assailants was also injured at the scene.

The rest of the suspects fled on motorcycles.

By late Monday, the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) confirmed that they have 7 detainees.

Among the suspects is a 17-year-old, the others were identified as Velásquez (20), Serrano (26), González (21) and Villalobos Ocampo (29), who was captured in the sector of Guápiles.

Likewise, the OIJ reported that bank security detained two men with surnames Rodríguez Céspedes (27), as well as Gómez Céspedes (27) at the scene of the events. In total, the authorities apprehended 7 people for these events.