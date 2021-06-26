Saturday 26 June 2021
type here...
NationalRedaqted

Attorney General Emilia Navas Takes “Early Retirement”

Navas will leave office on August 25

by Rico
15

QCOSTARICA – The latest victim in the “caso cochinilla” is Costa Rica’s Attorney General (Fiscal General), Emilia María Navas Aparicio, 56, who on Friday gave her 60 days notice, leaving office on August 25, although in practice, it will be on July 12.

Attorney general, Emilia Navas Aparicio, announced her departure as head of the Public Ministry this Friday, June 25.

Navas alleges that although she has demonstrated she is ‘straight and honest’, she does not wish to weaken the role of the Public Ministry.

- Advertisement -

Her departure is in the midst of a controversy over her nine inhibitors in high-profile cases, the majority her husband, a high profile defense lawyer, taking on clients being investigated by the Attorney General’s office.

Through a press release on Friday, Navas specified that she will take her retirement from that date. But she will be taking her vacation exactly from July 13 to August 24. This means that, technically, the last day of her work at the head of the Public Ministry will be Monday, July 12.

The announcement comes 11 days after the raids on the Conavi, the road works council of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, and others, that resulted in the detention of 33 people connected to alleged bribery and corruption in road works.

From that day on, the prosecutor began to receive a series of questions, since her husband, Francisco José Campos Aguilar, is a lawyer for MECO, one of the construction companies and its owner, involved in the apparent irregularities.

- Advertisement -

Navas Aparicio separated herself from the investigation three days after the June 14 raid.

In the statement released this Friday, Navas specified that she has worked in the Judiciary for 32 years. During that time, “I have shown proof of my ethical and moral solvency, both in my private life and in my professional practice.”

“Upon assuming the position of Attorney General of the Republic, more than three and a half years ago, I sought to instill the highest standards of probity, transparency and legitimacy in the functions of the Public Ministry, which generated new and more transparent management models.

“The road has been long and difficult; however, I am convinced that it has been worth it, because we have a stronger Public Ministry, functionally independent and combative of the acts of corruption that hit the country and affect the common well-being,” she assured.

However, she stressed that in recent days there have been “a series of personal attacks and against the institution” and that although she has demonstrated her “right and honest” act, she does not wish to weaken the role of the Public Ministry and the work of the Prosecutor’s Office.

“In order not to distract attention from what is essential, that is to say, the frontal fight against corruption, I have decided to take the retirement to which I am entitled.

- Advertisement -

“As of today (Friday) and until July 12, I will dedicate myself to making the corresponding reports to make the transition from the position to the deputy prosecutor (Warner Rafael Molina Ruiz) and, later, between July 13 and July 24 In August, I have asked the Presidency of the Supreme Court to take the vacation period that corresponds to me, to make my retirement effective as of August 25, 2021,″ Navas explained.

Fernando Cruz, the chief justice of Costa Rica’s Supreme Court said, “Her time had been shortened and the legitimacy of her appointment as well,” and that the Court will review in Monday’s session the retirement letter and will immediately begin the process to appoint a substitute.

Fernando Cruz, the chief magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice, said that they will immediately begin the process to appoint the new attorney general.

“It does not surprise me (Emilia Navas’ decision to retire) because it seems to me that she had already been suffering, especially in this last case from the Ministry of Transport and concessions, a deterioration in public valuation.

While the Court chooses the new attorney general, that position will be held by the deputy AG, Warner Molina Ruiz, who was appointed on June 7, for a period of one year.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleWomen earned up to ¢500,000 a day for falsifying and selling documents to foreigners
Next articleYoung people with severe covid-19 battle up to three weeks before dying
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Rodolfo Méndez rules out new contracts for MECO and H Solís

QCOSTARICA - No more soup for you! If the Minister of...
Read more

Full court decides not to investigate or dismiss Emilia Navas

QCOSTARICA - Emilia Navas will not be removed from her position...
Read more

MOST READ

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 20: only “EVENS” can circulate

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 23: plates ending in 5 & 6 CANNOT circulate

Rico -
Today, Wednesday, June 23, plates ending in 5 & 6 CANNOT circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
News

Pandemic reinforces the Costa Rica’s attractiveness as a global destination for wellness tourism

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The pandemic caused by Covid-19 fuels the strategy of positioning Costa Rica as a world destination to develop wellness tourism, since travelers...
Economic Recovery

Flight paralysis from Canada hits Costa Rica’s tourism

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The paralysis of flights from Canada last January hit Costa Rica's tourism sector, as Canada was the second source market for tourists...
National

Attorney General Emilia Navas Takes “Early Retirement”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The latest victim in the "caso cochinilla" is Costa Rica's Attorney General (Fiscal General), Emilia María Navas Aparicio, 56, who on Friday...
National

Women earned up to ¢500,000 a day for falsifying and selling documents to foreigners

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Two women who, apparently, were leading a group dedicated to falsifying documents for foreigners were arrested by the immigration police this Thursday...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 25: plates ending in 9 & 0 CANNOT circulate

Rico -
Today, Friday, June 25, plates ending in 9 & 0 CANNOT circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Consumption

Treasury threatens to close doors to Sinpe Móvil to avoid tax evasion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - What had been a good tool as a payment mechanism for sellers and businesses, the Ministry of Finance (Treasury) has in its...
Economic Recovery

First five months of the year reflect recovery of Costa Rican exports

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The value of Costa Rica exports increased by 23% in the first five months of the year, being the highest growth in...
National

Alternating odd and even plate restrictions returns starting tomorrow

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The vehicular restrictions return to odd and even plates starting tomorrow, Saturday, June 26 and continue to Sunday, July 11. The big change...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.