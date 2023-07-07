Attraction of Costa Rica’s natural environment is increasing for Americans

As of May, the most recent report, Costa Rica registered 667,399 arrivals from the United States.

Q COSTA RICA – Tourists from the United States have become more focused on sustainable travel, environmental preservation, and learning about the local culture.

The Proimagen-Futuropa Group, along with Costa Rican tourism companies and the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rica’s Tourism Board, took a trip to two cities in the United States, Seattle and Los Angeles, this week in order to meet the demands of their main market.

Daniel Chavarría, president of Grupo Proimagen-Futuropa, an organization of tourism companies focused on promoting Costa Rica, remarked that Costa Rica still remains a popular destination for American travelers due to its many distinctive features.

“Costa Rica continues to be a relevant destination for American travelers due to its unique and attractive attributes. Our country offers abundant biodiversity, beautiful beaches, adventure activities, rich culture, and a welcoming population. Additionally, geographic proximity and ease of access from the United States are key advantages. Costa Rica has maintained its reputation as a sustainable destination, which makes it an attractive choice for travelers seeking authentic and enriching experiences,” said Chavarría.

Chavarría noted that, with an appreciation for the nation’s strengths, they are working with the support of the ICT to conduct a business and communication tour in two major cities.

“Seattle and Los Angeles were strategically selected for the 2023 Road Shows due to several factors. Seattle is known for its nature-loving population, interest in sustainability, and adventurous spirit, making it a target market for Costa Rica. On the other hand, Los Angeles is an important city in terms of international flight connections. Both cities offer great potential to attract travelers interested in our tourist offers,” said Chavarría.

It is projected that by 2023, this number will surpass the record from 2019 when 1,344,777 people arrived from the United States.

The Proimagen-Futuropa Group and the ICT visited Seattle and Los Angeles on June 27th and 28th, respectively. They were supported by Aeroméxico in both cities and Copa Airlines in Los Angeles.

