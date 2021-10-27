Due to the development of technologies that make it possible to significantly reduce the cost of recording and operating devices that communicate with each other to perform a certain algorithm of actions, our homes have begun to grow wiser at lightning speed today.

But no matter what seemingly crazy idea to automate your home came to mind, its brilliant technical implementation will be possible only with the help of a fast linear actuator. Industries such as automotive, robotics, and home automation indeed benefit from the in-line motor design.

We roughly divided our Automation ideas for your home into three categories.

Useful

To the cold season, it is appropriate to mention floor heating depending on the outside temperature: The temperature sensor must be installed in the attic or the garage. If the outside temperature is below +4 C, then floor heating will be automatically turned on in the necessary rooms, for example, from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The installation of a humidity sensor and an exhaust fan in the bathroom is in demand. As soon as the amount of moisture exceeds the preset threshold, the hub starts the hood until the parameters are normalized.

In conjunction with the children’s iPad, there is a unique function to “educate” children at a distance. The most sensitive issue is to turn off the TV and put your child to sleep. With automation, the lighting in the bedroom will flash as a reminder, and in 10 minutes the TV will turn off, and all control panels in the children’s room will be turned off until morning.

High-end

One of the recent luxury ideas for automating your bedroom, is a smart mattress cover that can track your sleep and health, can control the temperature of your bed, and can wake you up in the morning.

If after dinner you found yourself on a couch, but the desire to watch your favorite movie is strong, just take care to keep the remote control by your side. A single press of a button lifts the TV off the bedside table, the ceiling-mounted speakers tilt down, the surround speakers are activated, the blinds are closed and the lights are dimmed!

Cooking dinner with a smart oven belongs to the category of luxurious ideas, but certainly not to a fairy tale. Inside such an oven there are temperature sensors, a camera, and an automatic scale for your dish. During cooking, you can get a video from inside with detailed information about the dinner’s readiness, and even recommendations on how to make it better!

Cost-efficient

However, a smart home is not a luxury, but also the possibility of huge savings. By the way, automating home lighting, when the lamps don’t click on at full power unnecessarily or when you are absent, will cut your electricity bills by impressive amounts.

The same rule applies to the operation of the air conditioner, which should bring the temperature in the house to normal. Thus in winter, you can return to a heated apartment, and a real oasis in summer.

If you live in a house then another function of programming your lawn sprinklers to turn on automatically depending on the weather will be very useful. And the sprinklers will not water your lawns even in rainy weather.

Timely notification of water leaks will save you a lot of money on repairs. You either can quickly return home right after getting an alarm or use the function to shut off the water everywhere.

We told about the most interesting ideas, but there is an immeasurable number of projects. It will be better if you ask yourself what you want, and then contact the specialists to find out if this is possible!

Hayley Mann is a technology enthusiast specializing in automation methods of ergonomics devices. Her engineering background helps her to create interesting articles on technical topics, making them understandable for all readers.

