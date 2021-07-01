Avianca and Frontier inaugurate direct routes: San José-Miami and San José-Orlando

Q TRAVEL – The Colombian flag airline Avianca inaugurated this Thursday morning, July 1, the direct San José-Miami route, with the flight (AV690) ―150 passengers on board― from the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), the San Jos airport.

Avianca confirmed that the operations will be carried out in Airbus A320, which is equivalent to more than 8,000 seats per month.

After 1:00 pm this Thursday, the American airline, Frontier, landed its maiden flight from Orlando (Florida), at the SJO, with 130 passengers on board. Tomorrow, July 2, the airline will begin operating the Miami-San José route.

On the runway, the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura Sancho, Ricardo Hernández, General Director of AERIS Costa Rica and Josh Flyr, in charge of Frontier Airlines Route Development, cut the commemorative ribbon with the colors of the Costa Rican flag.

“We are full of optimism for the arrival of Frontier’s inaugural flight to Costa Rica from Orlando to San José and tomorrow from the Miami route, with a frequency of twice a week in both cases, from Florid. It is extremely encouraging since it is a key state for the issuance of tourists interested in our country and of notable interest to Costa Ricans.

“Facing the beginning of the second semester and on the road to the gradual recovery of tourism, this event gives us clear signals that together we are on the right path,” emphasized Segura.

For his part, Josh Flyr, expressed feeling full of joy at the return of the airline to Costa Rica with two weekly non-stop flights to San José from Orlando and Miami. “This new service is a comfortable and convenient alternative for travelers to explore all the attractions of Costa Rica and for Costa Ricans who use the service to create a memorable and unforgettable vacation this summer in two of the most popular destinations in the United States,” he concluded.

The Orland-San Jose flight is on Thursdays and Sundays; Miami-San Jose on Mondays and Fridays.

In the case of Avianca, the start of the operation will allow Costa Rican passengers the opportunity to connect directly with Florida.

“We know how important it is for the country (Costa Rica) to have direct flights to Miami and that is why today we inaugurate this route with great joy, responding to a request from our customers and confident in maintaining their preference in our operations and service,” said Reyna Mejía, manager Avianca commercial for Central America.

Avianca has flights to more than 90 destinations in the Americas and Europe.

With the start of this route, the airline advances in its plan to increase its direct operations and in the growth of the network ―announced weeks ago―, with which it expects to implement 50 new routes in three years.

Likewise, this month they are inaugurating flights between Medellín-Cancun, Medellín-Punta Cana, San Salvador-Ontario (South California), among others.

“Miami is one of the most important points of contact in Costa Rica, both for incoming tourism and for outbound tourism; The return of Avianca, one of the best-known airlines in the region, to the San José-Miami route is a relevant addition to the vigorous growth that our country is experiencing from its main market, the United States. It is very positive news,” said Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism of Costa Rica.