Thursday 1 July 2021
type here...
NewsTravelTourism

Avianca and Frontier inaugurate direct routes: San José-Miami and San José-Orlando

The Colombian flag airline advances in its plan to increase its direct operations and in the growth of the network, with which it expects to enable 50 new routes in three years

by Rico
39

Q TRAVEL – The Colombian flag airline Avianca inaugurated this Thursday morning, July 1, the direct San José-Miami route, with the flight (AV690) ―150 passengers on board― from the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), the San Jos airport.

Avianca confirmed that the operations will be carried out in Airbus A320, which is equivalent to more than 8,000 seats per month.

After 1:00 pm this Thursday, the American airline, Frontier, landed its maiden flight from Orlando (Florida), at the SJO, with 130 passengers on board. Tomorrow, July 2, the airline will begin operating the Miami-San José route.

- Advertisement -

On the runway, the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura Sancho, Ricardo Hernández, General Director of AERIS Costa Rica and Josh Flyr, in charge of Frontier Airlines Route Development, cut the commemorative ribbon with the colors of the Costa Rican flag.

“We are full of optimism for the arrival of Frontier’s inaugural flight to Costa Rica from Orlando to San José and tomorrow from the Miami route, with a frequency of twice a week in both cases, from Florid. It is extremely encouraging since it is a key state for the issuance of tourists interested in our country and of notable interest to Costa Ricans.

“Facing the beginning of the second semester and on the road to the gradual recovery of tourism, this event gives us clear signals that together we are on the right path,” emphasized Segura.

- Advertisement -

For his part, Josh Flyr, expressed feeling full of joy at the return of the airline to Costa Rica with two weekly non-stop flights to San José from Orlando and Miami. “This new service is a comfortable and convenient alternative for travelers to explore all the attractions of Costa Rica and for Costa Ricans who use the service to create a memorable and unforgettable vacation this summer in two of the most popular destinations in the United States,” he concluded.

The Orland-San Jose flight is on Thursdays and Sundays; Miami-San Jose on Mondays and Fridays.

In the case of Avianca, the start of the operation will allow Costa Rican passengers the opportunity to connect directly with Florida.

“We know how important it is for the country (Costa Rica) to have direct flights to Miami and that is why today we inaugurate this route with great joy, responding to a request from our customers and confident in maintaining their preference in our operations and service,” said Reyna Mejía, manager Avianca commercial for Central America.

Avianca has flights to more than 90 destinations in the Americas and Europe.

- Advertisement -

With the start of this route, the airline advances in its plan to increase its direct operations and in the growth of the network ―announced weeks ago―, with which it expects to implement 50 new routes in three years.

Likewise, this month they are inaugurating flights between Medellín-Cancun, Medellín-Punta Cana, San Salvador-Ontario (South California), among others.

“Miami is one of the most important points of contact in Costa Rica, both for incoming tourism and for outbound tourism; The return of Avianca, one of the best-known airlines in the region, to the San José-Miami route is a relevant addition to the vigorous growth that our country is experiencing from its main market, the United States. It is very positive news,” said Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism of Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCosta Rica authorizes the return of cruise ships with vaccinated tourists starting September
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Frontier resumes direct flights to Costa Rica from Miami and Orlando

QCOSTARICA - Low-cost airline Frontier Airlines announced, this Thursday, April 15,...
Read more

Avianca to fly direct San José and Miami starting July 1

QCOSTARICA - Avianca airlines announced that starting next July 1, 2021,...
Read more

MOST READ

The Gaming Industry Is Planning For Diversification In 2021

Health

Infant may have been involunrarily vaccinated against covid-19 by ‘mistake’

Rico -
UPDATE July 1, 4:55 pm: The two, four and 18-month-old babies who were admitted for the suspicion that one of them received the vaccine...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 1: only ODD ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Thursday, July 1, only plates ending in ODDS (1,3,5,7,9) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Tourism

Avianca and Frontier inaugurate direct routes: San José-Miami and San José-Orlando

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - The Colombian flag airline Avianca inaugurated this Thursday morning, July 1, the direct San José-Miami route, with the flight (AV690) ―150...
Political Economy

What can MOPT do with its key works if Meco and H Solís go into insolvency?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The 'Cochinilla' case, as the judicial investigation into alleged bribes by construction companies to public officials to benefit primarily from public infrastructure...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 30: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Wednesday, June 30, only plates ending in EVENS (0,2,4,6,8) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Trends

Social Sharing of Emotions Can Promote Mental Well-Being

Carter Maddox -
A recent study has revealed that people who are apprehensive of direct one-to-one conversation are using different social media platforms to express themselves. Eva Buechel,...
Economic Recovery

World Bank approves US$300 million to Costa Rica for “post-pandemic” economic recovery

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The executive board of the World Bank approved on Tuesday a loan for us$300 million to Costa Rica, in order to support...
Corrupion

$8M bail for owners of MECO and H SOLIS

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Almost fourteen days after their arrest, the owners of MECO and H Solís, Carlos Cerdas Araya and Mélida Solís Vargas, got their...
Android

Did Google automatically installa Covid-19 tracker on phones in Costa Rica?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On June 11, the Ministry of Health (Ministerio de Salud) enabled the COVID-19 contact notification system developed by Google and Apple, "Mascarilla...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.