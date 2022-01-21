Avianca Announces Seven New Routes As It Continues Rapid Growth

Q TRAVEL (Routes) The strongest air network in Colombia and one of the largest in Latin America continues to grow. After inaugurating 17 new routes during 2021, Colombian carrier Avianca this week announced seven new routes and the reactivation of two more beginning in March.

In this way, its passengers will be able to travel non-stop from Colombia and Costa Rica to destinations in the U.S., the United Kingdom and Ecuador.

Regarding the new domestic operations, beginning on March 29, Avianca will start flying between Medellín, Colombia and Riohacha, Colombia, and from May 16, the Colombian carrier will start the route from Bogotá to Ipiales, Colombia.

Internationally, starting March 27, Avianca will fly from Medellín to San José, Costa Rica, from Cartagena, Colombia to San José, and from Cartagena to New York. Then, from March 29, the Colombian flag carrier will operats services from Medellín to Orlando.

Concerning Avianca’s operations in Central América, the carrier will be flying from March 28 a route between San José and Quito, Ecuador. Finally, Avianca revealed that from March 27, it will be resuming operations on its route from Cartagena to Miami, and from March 28, from Bogotá to London.

The carrier also announced that its Cali, Colombia to Orlando route, one of the most successful direct international routes inaugurated during 2021, will cease to be seasonal and will be part of the permanent offering of its network.

“In 2021, we set out to inaugurate 50 new routes in the next 3 years and we are getting closer to achieve it,” Ana María Copete, Avianca’s Director of Sales, said in a statement. “We continue to provide more and better point-to-point and non-stop connectivity opportunities to our customers so that they can travel to their preferred destinations in America and Europe.”

