Banco Nacional projects the dollar exchange rate to hit ¢665

QCOSTARICA – The State bank, Banco Nacional (BNCR) reported it carried out an analysis of the projections of the country’s economic indicators and estimated that the dollar exchange rate could reach ¢665 to one US dollar this year.

The sale of the dollar reached a historic level in recent days, ¢648.72, according to the reference rate announced by the Banco Central, while a number of banks set the exchange at ¢652.

Allan Calderón, Deputy General Manager of Risk and Credit of Banco Nacional, ruled out that the sale of the dollar will exceed ¢700.

- Advertisement -

Melvin Garita, Manager of BN Valores, commented that there is a determining factor that could generate a downward effect, which is the payment of taxes in March.

The Banco Nacional explained that there are external factors that directly affect the behavior of Costa Rica’s economic indicators, including international inflation and the continuing container crisis.

The dollar exchange reference for today, Friday, February 4, set by the Central Bank is ¢642.33 for the buy and ¢647.98 for the sell.

At the major banks, as reported to the Central Bank for February 4, the dollar exchange ranges from ¢634 for the buy and ¢652. See the rates at banks here.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related