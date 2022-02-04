Costa Rica and Canada sign agreement to exchange sports experiences

QCOSTRICA – The University of Ottawa (Canada) and the Instituto Costarricense del Deporte y la Recreación (ICODER) – Costa Rican Institute of Sport and Recreation, signed a cooperation memorandum of understanding on Tuesday, whose objective is that professionals and athletes from both nations can exchange experiences in the sports field.

The agreement was signed in an activity that was carried out virtually between the president and vice-chancellor of the University of Ottawa, Jacques Fremont, and the national director of the ICODER, Alba Quesada.

The memorandum seeks to exchange good sports practices, studies and research, exchange of methodological material and physical equipment, as well as the organization of international conferences, symposiums, scholarships and seminars.

In addition, special emphasis will be placed on disciplines such as Olympic rowing, soccer, basketball, ancestral sports, and any other sport that may be considered a priority between the Canadian university and the ICODER, the agreement states.

Costa Rica’s Minister of Sports, Karla Alemán, indicated that this agreement jointly seeks the development of research, training and coaching programs and sports projects that allow the creation of professional capacities, as well as professional growth.

“Likewise, it intends to develop a cooperation that provides an important boost in sports to ensure the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in the matter,” she added.

Canada’s ambassador to Costa Rica, Elizabeth Williams, noted that “we are pleased to witness the new opportunities for collaboration between Costa Rica and Canada. As countries, we share an affinity on issues such as human rights, democracy and inclusion and we believe that it is natural to collaborate in areas such as sports and culture.”

The national director of ICODER, Alba Quesada, stated that this agreement will be used by sports federations and associations in our country, “since it focuses on the training of technicians and athletes, the exchange and management of healthy habits, recreation and sport,” he said.

Finally, the Ambassador of Costa Rica in Canada, Mauricio Ortiz, stressed that “Sports Diplomacy with clear objectives and goals gives concrete results and agreements, such as the one signed with an important Canadian institution”.

“I am sure that it will benefit young athletes, coaches, leaders, federations, Afro-descendant groups and native peoples who wish to do and practice competitive and recreational sports in both ways. As a former national basketball team, I am a firm believer in the importance of sport as a social mobilizer and creator of opportunities,” he added.

The agreement enters into force on the date of the signatures of both parties and respective endorsement, and will have an initial validity of one year, with the possibility of being automatically extended for the same period and up to a maximum of four years. After this, if both parties so agree, it may be extended through diplomatic channels on the Costa Rican side for four more years.

