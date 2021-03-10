Tuesday 9 March 2021
type here...
BusinessConsumptionRedaqted

Bätse will be the only app that taxi drivers can use legally

The cost will be with the official taxi rates

by Rico
9

QCOSTARICA – Bätse is the only mobile application (app) that the official taxi drivers (red taxis) can legally use in Costa Rica.

This despite the fact that other services such as OMNi Taxi have been operating in the market for some time and even some taxi drivers use the inDriver platform, the Public Transport Council (CTP) confirmed that the red taxis are not permitted to use any other than the Bätse, which is charged at the official taxi rates approved by the regulating authority, and in the same manner used by the taximeter or “maria” as it commonly known in the country.

- Advertisement -

The executive director of the CTP also took the opportunity to remind drivers and customers that all apps (other than the Bätse) are illegal.

“Any transport activity of people that does not have a concession or permit granted by the Public Transport Council (CTP) is illegal regardless of the purpose of commercial technology platforms since this type of facilitation exposes users to a situation risk in terms of their safety,” explained Vega.

So far, the CTP says it has some 4,000 concessionaires registered on the Bätse platform and about 3,845 taxi drivers, though there is still no definitive date for its official launch.

The Bätse tariff model is not authorized for point-to-point charging (such as Uber, DiDi, OMNi), it must follow the taxi fare model for paid public transport.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCosta Rica’s Foreign direct investment begins to recover
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

The “marías” resist dying in a technological shakeup for taxi drivers

QCOSTARICA - The disappearance of the taximeters (popularly known as "marías")...
Read more

Taxi drivers to trade their “Maria” for “Batsë”

QCOSTARICA - The next time you get into an official (red)...
Read more

MOST READ

In the first year of the pandemic, Costa Rica has the fifth lowest mortality from covid-19 in Latin America

Colombia

Alert in Colombia due to the start of the first rainy season

Q24N -
Q COLOMBIA – In less than two weeks, Colombia enters its first rainy season of the year, which will very possibly have an increase...
Front Page

Government rules out, for now, toughening sanitary measures for Semana Santa

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This Semana Santa, if the number of daily new cases continues on its current trend, we will not see the harsh sanitary...
Health

47 travelers have tried to leave the country with false covid-19 test results in two weeks

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) reported on Friday that, in a period of two weeks, 47 travelers have tried to leave...
Health

Costa Rica begins second pandemic year with 3 urgent tasks: vaccinate, reactivate economy and recover education

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The pandemic is not over. Not yet. We still have some time to go before getting there. Perhaps that is the most...
Banking

Banks try to entice borrowers with online offers amid suspension of housing and car fairs

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Financial entities seek through the use of their virtual channels to promote the placement of new loans due to the impossibility, for...
Economic Recovery

Consumer confidence improves slightly in early 2021

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Consumer pessimism decreased slightly for February 2021, compared to November of last year, however, uncertainty around the economy remains high and the...
Economy

IMF sets its clear requirements for Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) finally said yes to the loan for almost US$1.78 billion and to the fiscal adjustment commitment proposed...
Venezuela

Venezuela to introduce one million bolivar banknote

Q24N -
TODAY VENEZUELA – The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) announced Friday the introduction of three new banknotes: 200,000, 500,000 and one million bolivars. But with...
Redaqted

Islas Murciélago, unknown Tico paradise ideal for hikers and divers

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - Located in the extreme north of the Pacific coast, in front of the Santa Rosa National Park, in the sector of...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.