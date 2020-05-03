Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Make It Instagram Official

it’s been almost two months since the rumors of the romance between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. They are now Instagram official!

Along with posting photos of Ana’s 32nd birthday celebration, Armas wrote on Instagram, “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year.

- payin the bills -

Ben and Ana vacationed in Costa Rica in early March, enjoying a romantic walk on the beach, up and close, and everything.

The couple sparked dating rumors in early March after several sightings in Ana’s hometown of Havana, Cuba. A source told People magazine, “Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places. Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly. They are definitely dating.”