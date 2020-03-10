Ben Affleck (Batman) could not choose a worse time to visit Costa Rica since his presence in Tiquicia coincides with the yellow alert raised by the Government for the coronavirus, of which there are 9 confirmed cases.

According to the press office of Costa Rica’s immigration service (DGME), the actor sans his Batman suit entered the country along with his new girlfriend, Ana Celia de Armas, on Saturday.

On Monday, the government of Carlos Alvarado ordered the suspension of all massive activity due to the nine confirmed cases and the 22 suspicious cases that are currently under review.

The couple was seen a couple of days ago at Juan Santamaría airport upon arrival in Costa Rica and they looked quite relaxed. At the moment neither of them has published anything about their stay in the country on their social networks.

Before that, the couple had been seen in Havana, Cuba, enjoying that city’s history.

Affleck and Ana also shared the filming “Deep Waters”, which began shooting in November 2019, the same time they started their relationship.

Affleck announced in 2018 his divorce with the mother of his children Jennifer Garner and then entered a clinic to be rehabilitated by alcoholism.