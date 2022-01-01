Saturday 1 January 2022
Best wishes for 2022. We got here!

By Rico
RICO’s DIGEST – Well, somehow, we got here. And all in one piece. And can only look forward to a new year without forgetting what we all have been through for almost two years.

Predicting future events is hard. Impossible.

So, rather than making predictions, here is a list of the holidays (feriados) to look forward to this year in Costa Rica:

  • Saturday, January 1 (today): New Year’s Day
  • Monday, April 11: Juan Santamaria Day
  • Thursday, April 14: Good Thursday (Jueves Santo)
  • Friday, April 15: Good Friday (Viernes Santo)
  • Sunday, May 1: Labor Day  Día del trabajador)
  • Monday, July 25: Guanacaste Day (Anexión de Guanacaste)
  • Tuesday, August 2: Día de la Virgen de Los Angeles
  • Monday, August 15: Mother’s Day (Día de la Madre)
  • Thursday, September 15: Independence Day (Día de la Independencia). This holiday is moved to Monday, September 19
  • Thursday, Decemeber 1: Abolishing of the Army (Abolición del Ejército). This holiday is moved to Monday, December 5
  • Sunday, December 25: Christmas Day (Día de Navidad)

A couple of important dates to mark on your calendar, they are not holidays:

  • Sunday, February 6: Election day, when Costa Ricans will choose a new president for the next four years
  • Sunday, April 3: Run-off election day if no candidate wins at least 40% of the vote on February 6
  • Sunday, May 8: the new president is sworn in

Happy new year and best wishes.

 

"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

