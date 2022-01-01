Best wishes for 2022. We got here!

RICO’s DIGEST – Well, somehow, we got here. And all in one piece. And can only look forward to a new year without forgetting what we all have been through for almost two years.

Predicting future events is hard. Impossible.

So, rather than making predictions, here is a list of the holidays (feriados) to look forward to this year in Costa Rica:

Saturday, January 1 (today): New Year’s Day

Monday, April 11: Juan Santamaria Day

Thursday, April 14: Good Thursday (Jueves Santo)

Friday, April 15: Good Friday (Viernes Santo)

Sunday, May 1: Labor Day Día del trabajador)

Monday, July 25: Guanacaste Day (Anexión de Guanacaste)

Tuesday, August 2: Día de la Virgen de Los Angeles

Monday, August 15: Mother’s Day (Día de la Madre)

Thursday, September 15: Independence Day (Día de la Independencia). This holiday is moved to Monday, September 19

Thursday, Decemeber 1: Abolishing of the Army (Abolición del Ejército). This holiday is moved to Monday, December 5

Sunday, December 25: Christmas Day (Día de Navidad)

A couple of important dates to mark on your calendar, they are not holidays:

Sunday, February 6: Election day, when Costa Ricans will choose a new president for the next four years

Sunday, April 3: Run-off election day if no candidate wins at least 40% of the vote on February 6

Sunday, May 8: the new president is sworn in

Happy new year and best wishes.

