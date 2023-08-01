Best Women’s Islander Eyes Sunglasses of 2023

If you’re seeking sunglasses that are stylish, practical, and durable but don’t cost the Earth, the Islander Eyes brand is a great place to look. Its range includes options with classic, timeless designs, such as aviator and cat eye, as well as shades created specifically for those who enjoy outdoor sports and need a high-performing, reliable pair of sunnies. And just in case you were in any doubt regarding the quality of Islander Eyes sunglasses? All models purchased new come with a lifetime warranty. I’m sold. Now it’s time to start shopping the options…

Tahiti

With a classic Wayfarer-type, subtly textured frame and polarized lenses, these sunglasses from Islander Eyes aren’t just stylish; they’re lightweight enough to wear comfortably all day long. The frame is constructed from impact-resistant polycarbonate, and cleverly flexes to fit any face, upping the comfort ante even further. The polarized nature of the lenses means that they reduce glare and can improve contrast, clarity, and color perception, and reduce eye strain, too.

The Islander Eyes logo is screen printed on each temple, and you can choose from a wide range of frame colors, including Crystal Clear, Yellow Tortoise, and Crystal Blue.

Ibiza

Islander Eyes’ Ibiza model is the brand’s take on the classic Aviator glasses with their distinctive teardrop-shaped lenses and double metal bridge. It is available with frames in gold, silver, or black and lenses in grey or blue. The adjustable nose pads and comfortable temple tips mean you can wear them all day and barely be aware they’re even there. Plus, the lenses are polarized, so you’ll be able to enjoy glare-free vision no matter how bright the day.

The aviator design is timeless and has never been out of fashion since it was first developed in the 1930s for use by pilots in the US Air Force. The fact that they’ve been sported by stars in a slew of movies – such as Tom Cruise in Top Gun – hasn’t hurt their style credentials, either.

Nevis

Islander Eyes have created these sunglasses specifically for those with active lives who love to spend time outdoors. They’re ultra-lightweight with a rimless sport wraparound style and boast flexible temples meaning they’ll always provide the perfect, secure fit, and the soft rubber nose pads and temple end help to ensure they stay in place. The clever vented brow bar also is effective in preventing the lenses from fogging up.

Whether you’ll be wearing the Nevis sunglasses for climbing, running, hiking, fishing, or just generally spending time outdoors, they’ll support your style as much as your activity: you can choose from either black or tortoiseshell frames and lens tints in Blue Mirror, Flash Mirror Gray, or Flash Mirror Brown.

Tuvalu

The iconic cat eye frame gets the Islander Eyes treatment, which means that you not only get a super sleek pair of frames but high-quality design and manufacture. The tough polycarbonate frame is available in Black, Crystal Smoke, Tortoiseshell, and Crystal Brown, and you can choose Gold or Silver for the temple color. And that’s not the end of the opportunities for customization: the lenses come in Smoke, Gray, or Brown. Tuvalu’s flexible hinges and molded bridge provide enhanced durability and comfort, and the lenses benefit from a scratch-resistant coating to protect them from everyday wear and tear.

Cat eye frames are not just an elegant, timeless choice; they’re also one of the most versatile designs of frame around and can be worn to flattering effect by most face shapes.

Should I Choose Islander Eyes Sunglasses with Polarized or Non-Polarized Lenses?

Polarized lenses work by blocking out horizontally polarized light while letting vertically polarized light pass through. They can be really helpful both on bright days and in cloudy conditions when a lot of scattered light tends to be present. Polarized lenses, in practice, block reflection from flat surfaces such as snow, water, and pavement, so many people also find them useful for driving and outdoor activities such as fishing or snowsports.

However, it’s important to be aware that the nature of polarized lenses means wearers may struggle to view LCD displays clearly – such as those found on dashboards, smartphones, and ATMs. They can also distort the vision when looking through the tempered glass and may not be suitable for certain pursuits where glare is a warning sign and therefore needs to be noticed, such as motorcycling or downhill skiing.

In summary, choose either polarized or non-polarized sunglasses from Islander Eyes based on the activities you’ll be using them for; you may wish to have a pair of both in your eyewear arsenal, just in case.

Islander Eyes for a Happy Sunglasses Surprise

If you haven’t explored the Islander Eyes range before, you’ll likely get a happy surprise when you browse its latest collection. It’s not just about the sheer range of designs on offer, but the high quality and durability (supported by the lifetime guarantee offered on every option) make for a refreshing change. Here are beautifully designed frames, built to last, that you don’t have to pay a designer price tag for. This means that you may not need to limit yourself to a single pair. Happy shopping!

