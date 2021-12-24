Big drop in fuel prices will take effect today, December 24

QCOSTARICA – A significant reduction in the price of fuels will be today, Friday, December 24, after the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (Aresep) reported this Thursday of the approval of the extraordinary December price adjustment proposed by the Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (Recope) – the Costa Rican refinery that refines nothing.

The reduction at the pumps this Friday will be ¢52 for a liter of super, ¢53 for a liter of regular and ¢38 per liter in the case of diesel, according to the Aresep Energy Administration.

This morning, the price of a liter of super gasoline will be ¢714, regular ¢697 and diesel ¢611.

In Costa Rica, fuel prices are national, that is, it is the same, with no variation of any kind, at every gasoline station in the country.

In the case of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), fuel that is used for cooking in more than half (53%) of Costa Rican homes, will have a decrease of ¢75 per liter, in such a way that the 25-pound gas cylinder will see a reduction of 15%, from ¢11,126 to ¢9,511. This.

By tariff methodology, after the resolution of the Aresep, the new prices begin to take effect the day after they are published in the official newspaper La Gaceta by the National Printer (Imprenta Nacional).

The information of the Aresep appears in issue No. 264, in compliance with the commitment that the national printer made publicly to expedite the disclosure and thus the reduction in fuels.

That entity assured the previous week that, once the Aresep resolution was entered, the national printer would publish the decision on its website, in order to make it available to the public and meet this requirement.

“The Imprenta Nacional has coordinated sufficiently in advance with Aresep and other entities, the corresponding for the proper publication of its documents in the official gazettes during the collective vacations for the end of the year,” the institution said in a statement days ago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print

