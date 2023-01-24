Bivalent vaccine boosters against Covid-19 will arrive earlier than expected

QCOSTARICA – Bivalent Covid-19 vaccines for adults will arrive in the country earlier than expected, the Ministry of Health said.

With the aim of having greater availability for those who want to apply the booster, the vaccines will arrive in the first and second quarters of 2023.

In total, the country would be counting on more than 507,000 vaccines for the first two quarters of this year.

At first, it had been indicated that the vaccines would enter in the third and fourth trimesters.

The bivalent COVID-19 vaccines include a component of the original virus strain to provide broad protection against COVID-19 and a component of the omicron variant to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant. These are called bivalent COVID-19 vaccines because they contain these two components. A bivalent COVID-19 vaccine may also be referred to as an “updated” COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.

Eligibility for a booster depends on age, when you completed your primary vaccination, or when received your most recent booster dose of a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.

A single booster dose with an updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine provides broad protection against COVID-19 and is expected to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the currently circulating Omicron variant.

