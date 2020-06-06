Bolsonaro threatens to withdraw Brazil from WHO

(Q24N) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday threatened to withdraw Brazil from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Bolsonaro said Brazil will consider leaving the WHO unless it stops being a “partisan political organization.”

Earlier, the WHO showed an opposite view against Bolsonaro’s efforts to lift lockdowns, as the COVID-19 epidemic was still plaguing the country.

Replying to loosen the social distancing order, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said a key criteria for lifting lockdowns should be slowing transmission.

With a new record of daily COVID-19 fatalities, Brazil outnumbered Italy to become a country with the third highest infections in the world.

Brazil’ s total COVID-19 deaths have surged to 34,021 after its health ministry on Thursday reported 1,437 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Enditem

