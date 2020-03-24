Bridgestone in Costa Rica announced the temporary closure of its plant in the country from March 26 to April 11, as a preventive measure in the face of the world situation of COVID-19 and for the benefit of protecting the health and safety of its collaborators and communities.

“Every year, on a regular basis, a scheduled shutdown of our plants in the region is contemplated during Easter.

“This time at Bridgestone we decided to anticipate it as a measure to minimize the risk of contagion, mainly among our workers,” said Alfonso Zendejas, President and CEO of Bridgestone Latin America North.

The company reported in a press release that it has a sufficient supply of products to meet customer demand and its distribution centers.

Therefore, he added, the warehouses of plants and logistics services will continue to fulfill the orders, but operating only with essential personnel, following all the preventive measures and appropriate hygiene recommendations to avoid any unforeseen event.

The Bridgestone plant is located in San Antonio de Belen, Heredia, fronting on the autopista General Cañas, east of the San Jose airport.