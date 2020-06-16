Brother Digs Up In Neighbor’s House Body Of His Missing Sister

(QCOSTARICA) José Luis Ramírez Zamora, brother of Luany Valeria Salazar Zamora, on Monday asked for permission to enter a neighbor’s house in Linda Vista de La Unión, Cartago.

There, seeing removed earth in the patio of the house, he began to dig, unearthing bag and inside was the body of his sister, Luany Valeria Salazar, 23, who had disappeared last Tuesday, June 9.

“When I got to the patio we got into the ground, I reached in, dug in, and broke the bag,” José Salazar explained during an exclusive interview with Noticias Telediario.

After the find, on Monday night, the young woman’s family launched a series of public complaints against the Organismo de Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ), who in their opinion, did not give importance to the case.

The family assured that they had provided the OIJ information to the main suspect, the man who lived in the house where the body was found, a man who the family says he looked at “morbidly”.

According to the testimony of Luany’s relatives, the man had left the community a few days ago, just after the disappearance.

“We called the OIJ, we identified him in photos, we asked them to come and look for him at the house, but the police never approached us, no agent interviewed us.

“Today (Monday) we called the OIJ again and they told us that they did not have the case assigned yet and we feel desperate with that answer. How is that possible?” Ramírez told Multimedios.

For the moment, the OIJ has provided little information on the case, only confirming that a body had been found, but stressed that it had not been determined whether it was a man or a woman.

“The body was in a house in the area, in the patio of the house, half-buried, in a plastic bag and it still cannot be fully affirmed that she is the missing girl, but apparently the family says that the clothes on the body are similar to the clothes that this girl was wearing the day she disappeared,” explained the OIJ press chief, Marisel Rodríguez

She added that during today, Tuesday, they would be inspecting the scene, with the aim of collecting “all the evidence”, taking into account that the participation of several specialists on the site is necessary.

It was on Friday that the OIJ published a photo with data on the disappearance of Luany, who the family says went missing the night of June 9, after a friend came looking for her.

It would be the last time the family saw Luany alive.

Later, this friend would have told Salazar’s mother that they had gone to a friend’s house who lived nearby, when apparently, a neighborhood boy came there and said to Luany: “Come on, I have a business for you” and took her from of the house.

The boy the family that he left her at the mall to go home, around 3:00 am Wednesday, June 10.

Luany’s mother said she received a text message from her daughter at 6:40 am Wednesday, which she said was on her way home, but it was not so; from that moment the family became desperate because the young woman always informed her family where she was.

Main suspect in the murder and burial of Luany Salazar arrested

Despite the fear by Luany’s family that the man they believe to responsible for the young woman’s death will have disappeared due to the inaction of the judicial police in the case, the Ministerio de Seguridad Publica (MSP) reported the arrested this Tuesday of the main suspect.

“Actions by the Fuerza Publica (National Police) determined that the man was staying in a house in San Pablo de Heredia, so the units immediately moved to the scene. The man with the last name Mejía took refuge inside the house and after an exhaustive work of the Police, the man decided to turn himself in,” informed the (MSP).