Monday, 18 May 2020
HealthRedaqted

Bus passengers ordered isolation after contact with an asymptomatic

A total of 54 passengers were traveling on the bus with the Costa Rican man, asymptomatic, who had returned from Nicaragu and tested positive. All were issued a health order and will be under surveillance for the next 14 days.

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
21
Modified date:

An asymptomatic positive Costa Rican man with COVID-19 boarded a bus to Siquirres, which caused the isolation of the other passengers. The man had been in Chontales, Nicaragua since last February, and tested when he entered the country through the La Tablillas border.

As he was arriving at his parents’ house located in Siquirres, he received a call from Health authorities indicating that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The bus, traveling from San José to Siquirres was stopped in the Guácimo sector and boarded by the Fuerza Publica (national police) and the Ministry of Health personnel.

The bus was placed under security protocol at the area hospital, where tests were carried out on the passengers two rows ahead and two rows behind the positive man and were issued a preventive isolation order.

A total of 54 passengers were traveling on the bus, all were issued a health order to self isolation and will be under surveillance for the next 14 days.

The patient who tested positive does not present symptoms and was transferred to Santa Ana where he must comply with the quarantine order at home.

