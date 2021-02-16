Tuesday 16 February 2021
Buses can carry ten passengers standing on short routes

Passengers must maintain a distance between them of at least 3 feet (.9 meters)

by Q Costa Rica
HQ – Public transport buses, with routes of 20 kilometers or less in each direction, can now carry up to ten standing passengers.

Starting Monday, riding standing is permitted, subject to conditions

The change went into effect on Monday, February 15, said the Public Transport Council (CTP) through a statement in which it clarified that this permit applies only for runs at peak hours, that is, between 4 am and 9 am and between 3 pm and 8 pm.

It is still mandatory for all passengers to travel with their mask, without speaking and without eating.

In addition, bus companies must demarcate corridors with spaces for standing, with distances of no less than 90 centimeters (three feet)  between users.

Another measure is that buses must operate with the windows open, if the weather allows it, such as in the dry season.

Once the rainy season begins, around mid-May, the passengers standing authorization will be suspended, depending on the geographical location of the respective route.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

