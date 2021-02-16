Buses can carry ten passengers standing on short routes

HQ – Public transport buses, with routes of 20 kilometers or less in each direction, can now carry up to ten standing passengers.

The change went into effect on Monday, February 15, said the Public Transport Council (CTP) through a statement in which it clarified that this permit applies only for runs at peak hours, that is, between 4 am and 9 am and between 3 pm and 8 pm.

It is still mandatory for all passengers to travel with their mask, without speaking and without eating.

In addition, bus companies must demarcate corridors with spaces for standing, with distances of no less than 90 centimeters (three feet) between users.

Another measure is that buses must operate with the windows open, if the weather allows it, such as in the dry season.

Once the rainy season begins, around mid-May, the passengers standing authorization will be suspended, depending on the geographical location of the respective route.

