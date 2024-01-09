Tuesday 9 January 2024
type here...
Search

BYD surpasses Tesla in manufacturing and selling electric vehicles

In the last quarter of 2023, BYD placed 526,409 electric cars, surpassing Tesla which delivered 484,507 vehicles

ConsumptionHead.lineNational
Rico
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

BYD surpasses Tesla in manufacturing and selling electric vehicles

QCOSTARICA -- China;s BYD (Build Your Dreams) managed to...
Read more

What are secure cryptocurrency exchange platforms?

Cryptocurrency exchange platforms with enhanced security features provide users...
Read more

Cannadips CBD Pouches- A Modern Twist on Traditional Relaxation

In a world where innovation and tradition often collide,...
Read more

La Asociación Argentina de Fútbol planea retirar el dorsal número 10 de Lionel Messi

Aunque Lionel Messi sigue vistiendo la camiseta de Argentina,...
Read more

Ruta 27 “one way” to San Jose this Sunday

QCOSTARICA -- In an effor to lessen the usual...
Read more

San Jose Mayor Johnny Araya suspended for 20 days without pay for alleged anomalies

QCOSTARICA -- With only months before the end of...
Read more

10 cities in the world where the cost of living has increased the most

QCOSTARICA -- San José stands out among the ten...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢519.96 BUY

¢525.27 SELL

9 January 2024 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — China;s BYD (Build Your Dreams) managed to surpass Tesla as the world leader in the manufacture and sale of electric vehicles (EV), according to the CarNewsChina.com.

The report indicates that during the last quarter of 2023, BYD sold 526,409 fully electric vehicles, surpassing Tesla’s 484,507 vehicles.

- Advertisement -

Such leadership sets a tone in the industry, as BYD surpassed 3 million vehicles sold in 2023, compared to Tesla, with 1.8 million.

BYD, initially a battery company backed by investors such as Warren Buffet, has evolved into manufacturing electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). Its business strategy differs from Tesla’s, especially in its sales model and international expansion.

The fourth quarter of 2023 was a record for BYD, with 942,651 cars sold. The company stopped producing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in April 2022, focusing its attention on new energy vehicles (NEV), including BEV, PHEV and FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle).

In Costa Rica, Grupo Cori Motors is the official representative of BYD, offering the latest trends and technologies in the industry.

With five dealerships throughout the country, this distributor has sold more than 2,000 BYD units in Costa Rica’s electric vehicle market, since it launched sales a few years ago. The figure represents more than 20% of the countyr’s market share in the electric category, explains Santiago de Priede, head of sales at Cori Motors.

- Advertisement -

“We are number one in sales of electric vehicles, with the BYD Yuan Pro (locally known as the S1 PRO) model being the best-selling in the country,” adds the executive.

BYD recently showcased the BYD Seal and the Dolphin along with four other models at Costa Rica’s EXPOMOVIL 2023. The Seal and the Dolphin are part of BYD’s new Ocean Series. Other BYD models such as the Han EV, Tang EV, and best-sellers like the Yuan Pro and Yuan Plus (also known as the ATTO 3 in some markets) were also on display at the event.

“The two Ocean Series models unveiled this time are outstanding in terms of performance and safety, providing local consumers with more diverse choices of EV models,” said Pedro Dobles, General Manager of Cori Motors.

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
What are secure cryptocurrency exchange platforms?
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Electric vehicles have tax exemptions and benefits different from combustion vehicles

QCOSTARICA -- The collection of the 2024 Marchamo or right of...
Read more

Ticos risk purchases of electric vehicles from importers without warranty

QCOSTARICA -- A growing number of cases of electric vehicle imports...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Ruta 27 “one way” to San Jose this Sunday

QCOSTARICA -- In an effor to lessen the usual...
Greater Metropolitan Area

Lack of bridge maintenance a traffic mess on the Circunvalacion

QCOSTARICA -- Failure to heed to recommendations by the...
Paying the bills

Discover more from Q COSTA RICA

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading

%d