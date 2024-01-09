BYD surpasses Tesla in manufacturing and selling electric vehicles

QCOSTARICA — China;s BYD (Build Your Dreams) managed to surpass Tesla as the world leader in the manufacture and sale of electric vehicles (EV), according to the CarNewsChina.com.

The report indicates that during the last quarter of 2023, BYD sold 526,409 fully electric vehicles, surpassing Tesla’s 484,507 vehicles.

- Advertisement -

Such leadership sets a tone in the industry, as BYD surpassed 3 million vehicles sold in 2023, compared to Tesla, with 1.8 million.

BYD, initially a battery company backed by investors such as Warren Buffet, has evolved into manufacturing electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). Its business strategy differs from Tesla’s, especially in its sales model and international expansion.

The fourth quarter of 2023 was a record for BYD, with 942,651 cars sold. The company stopped producing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in April 2022, focusing its attention on new energy vehicles (NEV), including BEV, PHEV and FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle).

In Costa Rica, Grupo Cori Motors is the official representative of BYD, offering the latest trends and technologies in the industry.

With five dealerships throughout the country, this distributor has sold more than 2,000 BYD units in Costa Rica’s electric vehicle market, since it launched sales a few years ago. The figure represents more than 20% of the countyr’s market share in the electric category, explains Santiago de Priede, head of sales at Cori Motors.

- Advertisement -

“We are number one in sales of electric vehicles, with the BYD Yuan Pro (locally known as the S1 PRO) model being the best-selling in the country,” adds the executive.

BYD recently showcased the BYD Seal and the Dolphin along with four other models at Costa Rica’s EXPOMOVIL 2023. The Seal and the Dolphin are part of BYD’s new Ocean Series. Other BYD models such as the Han EV, Tang EV, and best-sellers like the Yuan Pro and Yuan Plus (also known as the ATTO 3 in some markets) were also on display at the event.

“The two Ocean Series models unveiled this time are outstanding in terms of performance and safety, providing local consumers with more diverse choices of EV models,” said Pedro Dobles, General Manager of Cori Motors.

- Advertisement -

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related