The Mercado Central de San Jose has become a little safer thanks to the elimination of gas cylinders used in the kitchens of the market’s sodas, thanks to the gas piping work by the municipality of San Jose.

The Mercado Central, founded in 1880, currently has 240 merchants distributed in a complex of alleys with retail shops, stalls, and sodas.

The investment of ¢31.1 million colones connects the 41 eateries that give the market flavor, eliminating for once and for all the individual gas cylinders and their risk to both possible fires and health issues of some 5,000 people who visit the market daily from leaking cylinders, reports La Teja.

 

 

