The Mercado Central de San Jose has become a little safer thanks to the elimination of gas cylinders used in the kitchens of the market’s sodas, thanks to the gas piping work by the municipality of San Jose.

The investment of ¢31.1 million colones connects the 41 eateries that give the market flavor, eliminating for once and for all the individual gas cylinders and their risk to both possible fires and health issues of some 5,000 people who visit the market daily from leaking cylinders, reports La Teja.