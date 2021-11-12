Caja will issue vaccination certificates against covid-19 with QR code

Users can get their Ministry of Health vaccination certificate and QR code at Caja offices starting Monday, November 15

QCOSTARICA – Starting Monday, November 15, the service centers of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) will issue, to users who request it, the vaccination certification against covid-19 with the respective quick response code (QR code).

As explained by Gustavo Picado Chacón, financial manager of the CCSS, the process can be carried out both at the institution’s central offices (building on Avenida Segunda in downtown San Jose) and at the 78 branches across the country.

“This institutional action constitutes support for the effort our country is making to reactivate the economy in congruence with the continuity of health measures that promote health prevention in the face of the covid-19 pandemic,” said Mr. Picado.

In addition to this, the CCSS is developing strategic alliances with local governments, care centers for the elderly, long-stay homes and shopping centers with the aim of enabling mobile posts where the population can access certification.

Likewise, fieldwork in remote areas will be carried out by population segments, such as the Talamanca and Los Chiles regions, in order to issue certificates to populations with some vulnerability.

To obtain the vaccination certificate at a Caja office just present your personal identification and vaccination card.

The certification will be carried out using the official platform developed and administered by the Ministry of Health.

The procedure is personal. However, as explained by Picado, if any person requires a third party to obtain the certificate, they must provide a letter of authorization, identification and the interested party’s vaccination card.

The CCSS services centers provide various services, such as the affiliation of employers, independent workers and voluntarily insured persons, the processing of pensions for both the Disability, Old Age and Death and Non-Contributory regimes, and they carry out collection and service processes to the workers such as the payment of disabilities and maternity leave, caregivers of terminally ill patients and seriously ill minors, among others.

