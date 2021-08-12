Thursday 12 August 2021
type here...
Search

Canada planning COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel

Travel
By Q Costa Rica
A person wearing a protective mask walks through terminal 1 at Toronto's Pearson Airport after mandatory coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing took effect for international arrivals in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Paying the bills

Latest

U.S.-bound migrants fill Colombia town as COVID-19 border closures lifted

Q24N - NECOCLI, Colombia - After traveling for more...
Read more

Canada planning COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel

Q TRAVEL - Canada is working to create a...
Read more

Panama, Colombia reach deal to manage migration over shared border

Q24N - Panama and Colombia agreed on Wednesday to...
Read more

Soaring number of Nicaraguans seek refuge in Costa Rica amid domestic crackdown

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica received the highest number of...
Read more

It’s Only Bananas?

Q REPORTS - One does not usually think of...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

Q TRAVEL – Canada is working to create a digital vaccine passport that would allow citizens to travel abroad and it should be available in the next few months, government officials said on Wednesday.

A person wearing a protective mask walks through terminal 1 at Toronto’s Pearson Airport after mandatory coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing took effect for international arrivals in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Before the passport can be created Ottawa needs to agree on a common approach with the 10 provinces and three northern territories, which are responsible for inoculations against COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

It “is a key step forward in ensuring Canadians will have the documents they need once it is safe to travel again,” Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters.

The European Union has a vaccine passport system that allows people to travel freely within the region. A number of other countries are working on vaccine passports for both domestic use and international travel.

Canada has one of the best inoculation records in the world.

As of July 31, 81% people aged 12 and over had received one shot and 68% had been given two.

Reuters

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articlePanama, Colombia reach deal to manage migration over shared border
Next articleU.S.-bound migrants fill Colombia town as COVID-19 border closures lifted
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Costa Rica and Canada will cooperate in the development of hydrogen fuel

QCOSTARICA - The Asociación Costarricense de Hidrógeno (ACH2) - Costa Rican...
Read more

Canada approves BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for young teens

QCOVID DIGEST - Canada's health regulator has authorized the Pfizer/BionTech coronavirus...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Politics

Costa Rica signs law to attract digital nomads

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado, today, Wednesday,...
Coronavirus

Should COVID-19 vaccines be mandatory?

(TheStar.com) Heather MacDougall, the former acting chair of the...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.