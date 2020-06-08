Canadian Embassador falls from a four-meter rock in Río Cuarto de Alajuela

The Canadian Ambassador to Costa Rica (also Honduras and Nicaragua), James K. Hill, who was walking on the trails of a tourist center in Río Cuarto de Alajuela, fell from a rock of approximately four meters (13 ft) high.

The Fire Department and the Red Cross received the call at 10:57 am Sunday, June 7.

“This is an adult, who suffered a fall while walking a path of a tourist center in Río Cuarto. This caused him to require help to get out of the area. At all times the condition of the man was stable,” explained firefighters, the first responders.

Locals, who collaborated with first responders at the scene, said Hill had suffered a blow to the forehead and complained of severe pain in the stomach.

For its part, the Red Cross confirmed that the patient suffered an abdominal trauma. In coordination with the Air Surveillance Service (SVA) of the Ministry of Public Security (MSP), Hill was choppered out to hospital in Ciudad Quesada, in San Carlos.

Weather hindered air transport to San Jose.

The helicopter is the same Air Surveillance Service posted in the northern zone on Friday to aid in the monitoring of the northern border.

