Tuesday, 5 May 2020
BusinessEconomyNewsFront PagePolitics

Cannabis would aid in economic recovery

"I think it is a project that is going to generate a lot of employment and I think it is what we need that to reactivate the economy," said legislator Zoila Rosa Volio about her proposal.

by Rico
28
Business Economy Cannabis would aid in economic recovery

"I think it is a project that is going to generate a lot of employment and I think it is what we need that to reactivate the economy," said legislator Zoila Rosa Volio about her proposal.

Modified date:

The cultivation of Cannabis hemp ( cáñamo in Spanish) would help the economic reactivation, informed President Carlos Alvarado, who announced on Monday that he will be sending a bill to the Legislative Assembly this week.

The idea is that the incipient sector has all the guarantees and security of the case.

“We will promote the cultivation of hemp to reactivate the productive sector, with all the guarantees and security of the case. We will use all the prestige derived from the country, in life sciences and tourism, to take off again in all regions. The government’s economic team will present the details of these and other initiatives this week ”

- payin the bills -

This is one of the initiatives made in his speech to Legislators on Monday, that he will promote to revive the economy after the crisis caused by the national emergency of covid-19.

In the Legislative Assembly, there is already a bill, out forward by independent legislator Zoila Rosa Volio, which seeks to legalize the production of cannabis and hemp for medicinal purposes.

The initiative of the deputy Volio points out that hemp, the name by which one of the cannabis species is known, does not have psychoactive properties, since it is a variety that contains a low content of THC, one of the cannabinoid substances that works as a psychotropic.

- paying the bills -

Among the main uses that are given to non-psychoactive cannabis, indicates the proposal, is the production of medicines and cosmetics with the oil that is extracted from the plant. It also works for textile fibers, bio-construction materials and biofuels.

The plan argues that, in some countries like France, Canada and Sweden, there are specific industries dedicated to the production of hemp derivatives.

Other countries, such as Ecuador, recently announced that they will boost the production of this plant to reactivate its economy in the face of the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the implementation of this crop, which has a denser stem than that of marijuana, a series of regulations must be approved and reformed that regulate crops, production and marketing of hemp.

Volio: ‘It will generate a lot of employment’

“I think it is a project that is going to generate a lot of employment and I think it is what we need that to reactivate the economy,” said legislator Zoila Rosa Volio about her proposal.

- paying the bills --

Enrique Sánchez, head of the ruling party, the PAC, said that his caucus is in favor of this bill and is working on a text together with different deputies, including legislator Volio, among whom he said there was a consensus.

According to Sánchez, the substitute text seeks “to guarantee that the employment and wealth generated by this new industry is distributed wealth that is not concentrated and that there is no risk that it will generate some monopolies.”

“From the announcement made today by the president about hemp production, effectively, as one of the actions to stimulate post-pandemic production, we are going to wait for the details of the proposal of the Executive (Government) to make compatible the initiatives that arise and finally be able to specify a law in this regard,” she added.

The bill (file N ° 21,315) is called the ” Ley De Producción De Cannabis Y Cáñamo Para Fines Medicinales” (Cannabis And Hemp Production Law for Medicinal Purposes) and seeks to industrialize the products that result from the cultivation of hemp and, in the case of cannabis, would allow its medicinal use.

The plan aims to “generate a pharmaceutical industry around the products that result from the cultivation of cannabis and hemp, which have already been accepted worldwide.”

According to the Volio bill, the medicinal use and production of cannabis and hemp is legal in more than 21 countries, which means a global market of more than 1 billion people, in which around 60% of the market is in countries where the medicinal use of plants is legally permitted.

For this, the Ministry of Health will be in charge in matters of medicinal production of cannabis and hemp, which has legal powers to regulate and verify compliance.

Likewise, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) would be responsible for sowing, importing seeds and regulations for the industrial phase of the products.

Previous article“Costa Rica will not only defeat the pandemic, but will be reborn as a new nation”
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

“Costa Rica will not only defeat the pandemic, but will be reborn as a new nation”

News Rico -
In his annual report to the Legislative Assembly, President Carlos Alvarado...
Read more

Carlos Alvarado: ‘My pain as president is that today we do not have resources to eliminate poverty’

Politics Rico -
“Today we have the technical capacity and data analysis to identify...
Read more

MOST READ

News

Is it over? It sure looked like it was in San Jose Friday

Rico -
The streets of downtown San Jose this holiday Friday, May 1, seemed like a victory day, the fight had been won, it is over,...
Read more
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Why should wear a face mask

Rico -
Self-explanatory.
Coronavirus

Private companies donate almost 30,000 COVID-19 tests to the Caja

Rico -
A group of private companies donated to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), 40 machines and almost 30,000 kits for the diagnosis of...
Health

Costa Rica praised around the world for its low coronavirus death rate

Rico -
Coronavirus in Costa Rica: what is the effective formula in the Latin American country where fewer covid-19 patients die? asks BBC Mundo, given that...
Economy

Ministry of Finance ensures that the government can fulfill all its obligations

Rico -
The Ministry of Finance (Ministerio de Hacienda) has a deep commitment to the well-being of families, companies and institutions in the country. Although the...
Coronavirus

Eight ways in which scientists hope to provide immunity to SARS-CoV-2

Q Costa Rica -
More than 90 vaccines are being developed against SARS-CoV-2 by research teams in companies and universities across the world. Researchers are trialling different technologies,...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA