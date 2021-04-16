Friday 16 April 2021
Carlos Alvarado: “If we don’t give stability to the economy, everything will go to hell”

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – “If we don’t give stability to our economy, forgive my colloquial expression, everything goes to hell (al carajo in Spanish)”.

President Carlos Alvarado in an official activity in Puntarenas on Friday, April 16. Foto: Rafael Pacheco

With that statement, Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado responded to those who criticize him for prioritizing the discussion of the public employment plan in the Legislative Assembly.

For the president, who referred to the issue this Friday in a formal activity in Caldera, Puntarenas, the economic reactivation involves stabilizing public finances, which deteriorated further due to the economic effects of the pandemic.

The main point to achieve that balance, assured Alvarado, is to approve the public employment plan in the Assembly, and the remaining five projects on new income negotiated with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“It would be fooling ourselves not to put that at the center. If there is no economic stability, if we do not get over the problems left by the covid-19 of public finances, we are at enormous risk. Everyone, the central Pacific, the south, Chorotega, everyone. And that’s why it has to be implemented. That is the greatest risk for reactivation there is,” stated the president.

He warned that the effort to approve projects of economic dynamism would be of little value if the heart of the problem is not attacked: the deteriorated state finances.

“You have to solve the critical, go to the root of the problem. And today, the root is in the civil service employment and in the agreement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and its agenda,” Alvarado stressed.

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

