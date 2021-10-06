Wednesday 6 October 2021
Carlos Alvarado officially resigned his presidential pension

The President sent a letter to the National Pensions Directorate of the Ministry of Labor; who must now take the necessary measures to comply with the request

By Rico
President Alvarado took office on May 8, 2018, then he was 38 years old. Photography: Presidential House for LN.
QCOSTARICA – As promised, on Monday, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada officially resigned his pension as former president, through a letter sent to the National Director of Pensions of the Ministry of Labor, Priscilla Gutiérrez.

President Alvarado took office on May 8, 2018, then 38 years old. He will be 42 when he leaves office on May 8, 2022.

At the beginning of 2020, the president expressed his intention to renounce the presidential pension during a television interview with Telenoticias, however, with this letter the procedure becomes effective.

Since the pension is a labor right established by law, it is not legally possible to totally renounce this benefit, so from this announcement the Ministry of Labor must take the necessary measures to comply with Alvarado’s request.

The President can also donate the money if he wishes.

“As I have stated throughout my tenure as President, I maintain a high commitment to public finances; therefore, at the end of my term as Head of State, I will not take advantage of the pension that my condition as former President of the Republic will generate,” stated the president in his letter.

Currently, a total of ten people receive a former president’s pension, of which seven served in the position: Óscar Arias Sánchez (two terms), Rafael Ángel Calderón Fournier, José María Figueres Olsen, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Echeverría, Abel Pacheco de la Espriella, Laura Chinchilla Miranda and Luis Guillermo Solís Rivera.

The other three people are two former first ladies and the daughter of a former president: Karen Olsen Beck, the widow of José Maria Figueres Ferrer and mother of fomer president and 2022 presidential candidate, Jose Maria Figueres Olsen; Marita Camacho Quirós, widow of Francisco Orlich Bolmarcich and María Ulate Rojas, daughter of Otilio Ulate Blanco.

Under the Ley de Pensiones para Expresidentes (Ex-Presidents Pensions Law), all living ex-presidents receive a pension, as well as personal security, usually police, and a secretary whose salary is paid by the state. Retired presidents receive a pension based on the monthly salary of the Legislative Assembly deputies, which was ¢4,000,714 in 2020, including representation expenses, and which will pass to their widow in the event of death.

When Alvarado ends his term, on May 9, 2022, he will be 42 years old.

 

Previous articleCOVID-19 cases decrease in Costa Rica, but the last wee records the highest number of deaths
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

