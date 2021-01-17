CCM Cinemas launched virtual movie theater

QCOSTARICA – The Costa Rican cinemas chain CCM launched a platform to offer its virtual billboard.

The tool, available only in Costa Rica, will offer Latin American premieres, Costa Rican films and classics.

“For CCM Cinemas it is a great joy to continue betting on the avant-garde and new technologies and thus make our content known in a more agile way to our clients. In these difficult times that we are living, betting on healthy and family enjoyment are our best gifts,” said Adrián Fallas Alfaro, general manager.

The cost of the virtual ticket to enjoy each movie is ¢3,000 colones. Click here to enjoy the virtual cinema.

Casablanca, my all-time favorite movie, along with many other classics such as Lassie, Gone With The Wind, Titanic, and Little Women can be streamed.

