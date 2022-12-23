CCSS applied 30 thousand vaccines against Covid-19 during the last week

54% of the population already has three doses

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) applied 30,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the last week, according to institutional data cut to December 19.

Of these, 3,571 were first doses, 4,639 second doses, and 8,315 third doses, and 13,847 fourth doses.

With this, the coverage of the first dose is 89%, of the second it is 83.3% and of the third dose it is 54%.

Dr. Leandra Abarca, from CCSS Epidemiological Surveillance, detailed that for children over 6 months and under 5 years of age, a total of 136,000 doses have been applied, leaving 241,000 minors pending immunization.

=

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

