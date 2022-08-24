CCSS enables EDUS in health centers after almost three months of cyber attack

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reported that the health areas, hospitals and units attached to the Medical Management enabled the use of the Expediente Único en Salud (EDUS) for user care.

Of the total of 147 health centers, 130 units, that is, 88%, have already their equipment enabled after almost three months of the cyberattack suffered by the institution.

- Advertisement -

Randall Álvarez, medical manager of the Caja, explained procedures were carried out to be able to start up the EDUS safely.

Álvarez commented that from this week users can begin to notice information to the EDUS APP after attending a health service.

The Fund asked the population to keep the data updated in the EDUS application.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related