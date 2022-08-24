Wednesday 24 August 2022
type here...
Search

CCSS enables EDUS in health centers after almost three months of cyber attack

Cyberattack occurred on May 31.

HealthThe Third Column
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Selling of the INS, BICSA and BCR would be an ‘drop in the bucket’ for the debt

QCOSTARICA (Semanario Universidad) Selling the Banco Internacional de Costa...
Read more

CCSS enables EDUS in health centers after almost three months of cyber attack

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS)...
Read more

Catholic Church is sentenced to pay ¢65 million for moral damages

QCOSTARICA - The Civil Court of the First Judicial...
Read more

Another political scandal brewing?

QCOSTARICA - The faction of the Frente Amplio (FA)...
Read more

Seven ATMs in Costa Rica allow you to exchange bitcoins for colones

QCOSTARICA - Seven ATMs allow you to exchange bitcoins...
Read more

Company that will assume the vehicular inspection is already selected

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves will announce on Wednesday...
Read more

Tolls to finance future construction works, MOPT Minister

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of the Ministerio de Obras...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢639.12 Buy

¢645.39 Sell

24 August 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reported that the health areas, hospitals and units attached to the Medical Management enabled the use of the Expediente Único en Salud (EDUS) for user care.

Of the total of 147 health centers, 130 units, that is, 88%, have already their equipment enabled after almost three months of the cyberattack suffered by the institution.

- Advertisement -

Randall Álvarez, medical manager of the Caja, explained procedures were carried out to be able to start up the EDUS safely.

Álvarez commented that from this week users can begin to notice information to the EDUS APP after attending a health service.

The Fund asked the population to keep the data updated in the EDUS application.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCatholic Church is sentenced to pay ¢65 million for moral damages
Next articleSelling of the INS, BICSA and BCR would be an ‘drop in the bucket’ for the debt
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Costa Rica awaits vaccine against Covid-19 for children

QCOSTARICA - On July 14, the Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y...
Read more

Bill would make circumvention and evasion of CCSS contributions crime

QCOSTARICA - The Board of Pensions and Retirement of the National...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Redaqted

Costa Rica ranks 31st in the list of the strongest passports in the world

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica ranks 31st on the 2022...
News

Famous statue of Anne Frank in Downtown San José has been stolen

TODAY COSTA RICA - Anne Frank Statue Stolen. The...
Paying the bills