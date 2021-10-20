CCSS reports applying 6,124,445 doses of vaccine against covid-19

QCOSTARICA – The teams of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social have applied 6,124,445 doses of the vaccine against covid-19; This is according to the records of the Sistema Integrado de Vacunas (SIVA) – Integrated Vaccine System – with cut-off to Monday, October 18, 2021.

According to the data, of the total doses applied 3,597,302 correspond to first doses and 2,527,143 to second doses, both with Pfizer and with AstraZeneca vaccines.

In total, the previous week the application of 203,356 doses was recorded.

With the doses applied to date, 84% of the target (69.67% of the total) population made up of people aged 12 years and over, have received their first dose, while in the case of the second dose, the number is 59% of the target (48.95% of the total) population ave already completed their immunization schedule.

“Vaccination against covid-19 continues to make steady progress. Vaccines save lives and more and more people are protecting themselves against covid-19 using the various vaccines available in the country, which have proven their safety and efficacy in reducing the risk of severe complications and the risk of death from cause of this disease,” said Dr. Mario Ruiz Cubillo, medical manager of the CCSS.

Dr. Ruiz urged those over 18 who have not yet started their immunization schedule to approach the multiple vaccination posts available in all health areas of the country and whose schedules and locations are available at: www.ccss.sa.cr/vaccination

The vaccination of foreigners without distinction of their migratory status, that is foreigners who live in Costa Rica without residency or perpetual tourists, will continue until Thursday, October 28 in all health centers with available doses, for which the heads of the institution reiterated the importance of the population between 18 and 57 years of age who have not started the vaccination scheme yet, approach the vaccinations.

