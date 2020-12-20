Sunday, 20 December 2020
EconomyInflationFront PagePolitical Economy

Central Bank forecasts inflation below 2% in the next two years

Costa Rica's central bank that by 2021 and 2022 the indicator will remain below its target range (2% to 4%), a situation that gives room for an expansionary monetary stance

by Rico
5

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s Central Bank forecasts continue to show that in 2021 and 2022 inflation would remain below the lower limit of the target range of between 2% and 4%.

Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Central Bank

This situation, says the Central Bank, gives room to continue with an expansive and countercyclical monetary policy (low interest rates) and therefore decided to maintain, on December 18, the monetary policy rate at 0.75% per year.

- Advertisement -

The monetary policy rate is a reference rate; It is what the Central Bank considers to be consistent with the cost of money at any given time, and generally has an impact on the rest of the rates in the financial system.

With this and other measures that the Central Bank has taken, it is sought to create the conditions for companies and individuals to apply for credit and this allows the economy to be encouraged.

The Central Bank explained, through a statement, that the gradual lifting, in Costa Rica and its trading partners, of sanitary restriction measures due to the pandemic, has allowed a moderate recovery in economic activity and in the labor market. However, the level of production remains below its potential.

Thus, the monthly economic activity index (IMAE) for October 2020, in its cyclical trend series (excluding seasonal and irregular factors), decreased at an interannual rate (for each month compared to the same month of the previous year) of 6.6 %, while the unemployment rate stood at 21.9% in the moving quarter that ended in October.

- Advertisement -

For its part, the demand for loans in the private sector continues to stagnate.

“In a context of disinflationary pressures in the Costa Rican economy since 2019, accentuated since last April by the health and economic crisis, general and underlying inflation registered, last November, interannual values ​​of 0.2% and 0.8%, in that order,” the Central Bank said in a statement.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWind Farm in Guanacaste, Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Banco Nacional receives guarantee to lend ¢128 billion to clients affected by the pandemic

QCOSTARICA  - The Banco Nacional (BN)already has the guarantee to use...
Read more

High demand for the dollar resurfaces and interventions by the Central Bank return

QCOSTARICA - The U.S. dollar returns to the fore after weeks...
Read more

MOST READ

Private schools could return to classes in January

Guanacaste

Wind Farm in Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Rico -
Image of the Planta Eólica Tilarán (PESA) - Wind Power Plant - located two kilometers northeast of Parcelas de Quebrada Azul in Tilarán (Guanacaste). In...
National

Traffic police seize more than 5,800 licence plates per month

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Between January and November of this year, the Traffic Police (Policia de Transito) seized 64,468 vehicle license plates - an average of...
Panama

Covid-19 explosion puts Panama under great stress

Q24N -
TODAY PANAMA – “We are on the road,” says Juan Carlos Mojica on the radio, while his ambulance companion, Yushara Fernández, steps on the...
HQ

Man offered money to a minor in exchange for photographs and sexual encounter

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - A resident of Desamparados, paid a teenage girl for cell phone recharges, in exchange for her sending him photographs. In addition, on...
Health

Covid-19 vaccine will be sold in Costa Rican pharmacies in the second half of 2021, predicts AstraZeneca

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine against the new coronavirus will be on sale in Costa Rican pharmacies in the second...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.